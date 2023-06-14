Introducing the Ultimate Smart Chain Lock: Security, Convenience, and Peace of Mind for Cyclists or Motorcycle Riders Everywhere

Introducing the Ultimate Smart Chain Lock: Security, Convenience, and Peace of Mind for Cyclists or Motorcycle Riders Everywhere

OAKLAND, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKA, a leading innovator in bicycle security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the LASSO Smart Chain Lock, available for pre-order June 14th with guaranteed delivery of August 2023. Combining state-of-the-art technology with robust design, this cutting-edge bike lock offers cyclists unparalleled security, convenience, and peace of mind.

Smart Chain Lock LINKA LASSO Series 10 - 100cm Length (PRNewswire)

Launching with pre-order prices up to 40% off MSRP, users can secure a LASSO for this summer starting at $119 .

The Smart Chain Lock, LASSO, features Bluetooth connectivity, keyless access, and shareable access, allowing bike owners to grant temporary or permanent access to friends and family without the hassle of physical keys. Launching with pre-order prices up to 40% off MSRP, users can secure a LASSO for this summer starting at $119. The lock boasts a 100cm to 140cm length, making it versatile and compatible with various bike sizes or motorcycles.

Certified by ART and Sold Secure, LASSO is designed to withstand even the most determined theft attempts. The lock features a built-in alarm system that triggers an alert in case of tampering, adding an extra layer of protection for your valuable bike.

The lock is also IP67 waterproof, ensuring reliable performance in all weather conditions. With an optional SmartMotion Key, available for $25, users can unlock their bikes effortlessly without relying on a smartphone app or removing gloves. The device unlocks in under 2 seconds, providing quick and easy access.

LASSO offers an exceptional battery life, lasting up to 3 months with regular use, or up to 1 year when paired with the optional Smart Motion Key. The long-lasting battery ensures that cyclists can enjoy the convenience and security of the lock without frequent charging.

"We believe that LASSO is the perfect solution for cyclists who value both security and convenience," says Mo, CEO. "Our goal is to provide an innovative, user-friendly product that gives bike owners peace of mind and confidence in the safety of their bicycles."

LASSO Smart Chain Lock will be available for pre-order starting June 14th on our Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/linka/linka-lasso . For more information on LASSO and LINKA's full range of security products, please visit www.linkalock.com.

About LINKA

LINKA is a California-based company specializing in innovative bicycle and motorcycle security solutions. Founded in 2014, LINKA is committed to developing high-quality, cutting-edge products that ensure the safety and security of bicycles for cycling enthusiasts around the world.

Contact:

Mohamed A. Mohamed

LINKA Technologies LLC

information@linkalock.com

+1.718.200.4123

www.linkalock.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINKA Technologies LLC