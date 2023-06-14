JinkoSolar launches G2 Battery into the European Market at Intersolar Europe

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today officially launched its Second Generation of the High Voltage Energy Storage Battery into the European market.

The upgraded product, JKR-B1250~2750-A (high voltage G2 battery) is a high-performance energy storage system designed for residential and small commercial applications. It features a self-developed Jinko HV battery with a single pack capacity of 3,84 kWh, which uses a long cycle high-quality cell that can reach 6000 cycles at room temperature (25°C). The product offers a 11, 52–134, 4 kWh capacity range to meet different clients' needs. It provides wireless interconnection between packs, 45 A charging and discharging current, support for 3-7 packs per rack and direct parallel connection between racks. Equipped with IP65 protection and a cell-level anti-fire design, it ensures total system safety. Product's unique heating system provides a wider operating temperature range, three levels of isolation and BMS protection logic to enhance safety. JinkoSolar pays a great deal of attention to the sustainability of the entire production process. It is completed via a fully automated production line, effectively reducing energy consumption, achieving a high degree of quality control, and improving efficiency.

"We are once again raising the bar, this time not only in the PV business, but also in the Energy Storage System by offering a wide range of intelligent new energy solutions that set new standards for the growing demands of the market," said Frank Niendorf, the General Manager Europe for JinkoSolar. "JinkoSolar's strategy in the EU regarding storage and PV is focused on delivering high-quality and reliable products that meet the specific needs of customers in the region. We are committed to expanding our market presence in Europe by leveraging our strong brand reputation, product innovation, and customer-centric approach. Our strategy is focused on offering a comprehensive range of energy storage and PV solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability and energy management goals. We are also focused on building strong partnerships with key players in the industry, including utilities, installers, and distributors, to enhance our market position and grow our business in the region."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.