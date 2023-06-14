Micro Merchant Systems Wins Stevie Award® for Outstanding Product Innovation in the 2023 American Business Awards®

SYOSSET, N.Y. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems, Inc., developer of the PrimeRx pharmacy technology management system has been recognized for "Achievement in Product Innovation" and awarded a bronze Stevie® Award in the 2023 American Business Awards® competition.

PrimeRx Pharmacy Management System (PRNewswire)

PrimeRx is a leading pharmacy management system that offers comprehensive functionality and adds efficiency across all pharmacy workflows. The system is highly user-friendly and intuitive, and can be customized for each pharmacy's unique requirements.

"We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award, which recognizes our success in developing innovative solutions for the pharmacy industry" said Micro Merchant Systems CEO Ketan Mehta. "For more than 30 years our goal has been to add efficiency to pharmacy workflows, so pharmacists can have more time for one-on-one patient interactions," he added.

Micro Merchant Systems was evaluated by a panel of independent judges who cited the company for the scope of its solutions, innovation, and responsiveness to pharmacy needs. "Your nomination has left me thoroughly impressed," noted one judge.

The Stevie Award program was launched in 2002 as a way to highlight and honor achievements of organizations and professionals throughout the world. The American Business Awards is a division of the Stevie program, and honors organizations operating withing the United States. This year more than 3,700 nominations were submitted to the American Business Awards competition, representing organizations of all sizes and a multitude of industries.

"The American Business Awards honor individuals and businesses that are truly at the top of their game, and we are honored to be in such esteemed company," Mehta added.

Micro Merchant System will join other honorees at a gala ceremony scheduled for June 13 in New York City.

Micro Merchant Systems is a leading pharmacy technology company and has been committed to addressing the needs of independent pharmacies for more than 30 years. Over 4,000 pharmacies throughout the United States and Puerto Rico trust Micro Merchant Systems to add efficiency and automation to core workflows and processes. All pharmacy types – single store, multi-store, compounding, long-term care, clinic, 340B, specialty, enterprise – rely on Micro Merchant Systems for innovative solutions that keep pace with rapidly-changing needs.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

