Sol-Ark Announces Settlement of Tortious Interference Litigation Against Second Sun USA and Atlas Energy Solutions

ALLEN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Solar LLC, doing business as Sol-Ark, the leading designer, developer and supplier of solar inverter technologies and advanced solar-generator systems, announced today the settlement of its tortious interference litigation against Second Sun USA, LLC and Atlas Energy Solutions, LLC (Portable Solar v. Second Sun USA, et al.; Case No. 1:22-cv-00003-BSJ, U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, filed January 10, 2022).

In connection with the settlement, Second Sun and Atlas Energy agreed, among other things, that they would not, directly or indirectly, purchase, resell, distribute, barter, lease or otherwise acquire products from any source other than Sol-Ark during the term of any exclusive distribution, manufacturing or similar agreement between Sol-Ark's contract manufacturer, or any of its affiliates, and Sol-Ark or any of its affiliates. Other terms of the settlement were confidential.

"We are pleased that we were able to favorably settle this litigation" said Tom Brennan, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Sol-Ark. "This settlement confirms our exclusive legal rights with our contract manufacturer and our intention to protect those rights. Our customers need to feel confident that Sol-Ark will take appropriate actions to protect them and the products they buy from us through effective enforcement of Sol-Ark's intellectual property and commercial rights."

Portable Solar LLC, doing business as Sol-Ark, is the leading designer, developer and supplier of solar inverter technologies and advanced solar-generator systems. Sol-Ark's award-winning solar hybrid energy systems enable limitless energy independence. Sol-Ark is headquartered in Allen, Texas. For further details, please visit our website at www.sol-ark.com

