Onnit Introduces Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout Formula Featuring Specnova's Proprietary Research-Backed NooGandha

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the launch of their newly introduced Alpha BRAIN® Pre-workout formula, Onnit supplements and fitness company has announced a partnership with Specnova, featuring the company's proprietary brand of ashwagandha, NooGandha®.

"We are thrilled to partner with Specnova to incorporate their innovative, trademarked form of ashwagandha extract, NooGandha, into our new Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout," said Onnit CEO Keith Sivera. "NooGandha supports mental agility, concentration, and mental processing speed, which aligns with our mission here at Onnit. Featuring NooGandha along with other active ingredients in the Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout, charges up both the mind and body, helping you focus while promoting exercise performance."

As shown in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study on NooGandha conducted at Jacksonville University, daily consumption of NooGandha at 225-400mg produced:

Elevated mental agility, focus and alertness

Enhanced visual memory

Increased reaction time

Boosted psychomotor speed

Improved executive functioning

Balanced cortisol levels

Reduced feeling of stress and anxiety, and associated food cravings

"NooGandha is a next generation, research-supported ashwagandha with a unique compound composition that is proven to have novel benefits compared to any other ashwagandha in the marketplace," said Specnova's founder and CEO Sebastian Balcombe. The research shows that NooGandha is a specialized cognitive-enhancing nootropic-focused ashwagandha that retains powerful anti-stress/cortisol benefits but with greater cognitive performance benefits than traditional ashwagandhas.

"What makes NooGandha revolutionary is not just the level of total ashwagandha withanolides—which is validated through USP-HPLC method to be higher than competing ashwgandhas. NooGandha stands apart in overall unique compound composition including other classes of bioactive compounds outside the withanolide class, such as key alkaloids. NooGandha uniquely leverages ashwagandha's natural plant matrix components for optimal stability and absorption."

"Our novel process identifies and selects only compounds with elevated nootropic bioactivity and bioavailability to promote cognitive performance and minimize stress, while reducing compounds that are overly sedating," explained Balcombe.

Specnova is the natural products industry's leading innovator in applying advanced science/technology to develop superior ingredients that improve and protect human health—enhancing nature's potency and delivering optimal benefits to the consumer. The company is pioneering the next generation of ingredient delivery systems and stands at the cutting edge of advanced liposomal science validated with TruLiposome™ Technology. For more information visit www.specnova.com.

