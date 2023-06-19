vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, a global leading technology company, announced that it has been named the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Below as "Hangzhou Asian Games") on June 15th. This date also signifies the commencement of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games. vivo's sub-brand, iQOO, has been selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phones for the esports events during the Games. vivo's sub-brand, iQOO, has been selected as the Official Esports Gaming Phones for the esports events during the Games. Mao Genhong, the Deputy Secretary General and Director of the Executive Office of HAGOC (Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee), Xu Jianfeng, Deputy of the International Relations Department of HAGOC, Du Mengfei and Ye Hong, Deputies of the Market Development Department of HAGOC, and Jia Jingdong, the Vice President of Branding at vivo, and other guests attended the signing ceremony.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023, bringing together 45 participating countries and regions. As the continent's largest multi-sport event, the Hangzhou Asian Games celebrate unity and camaraderie through sports across Asia.

"We are greatly looking forward to partnering with vivo on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Games. We believe that together with vivo's extensive experience in sports event cooperation and its commitment to meeting users' needs with innovative technology products, we can effectively make strong connection with people and promote this event together," said Mr. Mao Genhong, during the signing ceremony.

To commemorate the official partnership with Hangzhou Asian Games, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Branding at vivo, presented two of the company's latest models, vivo X90s and iQOO 11S, to HAGOC. Both models will soon be released in the Chinese domestic market.

"Smart" Asian Games Empowered with Exceptional Products

"The 19th Asian Games showcases the cultural and sporting charm of Hangzhou to Asia and the whole world," said Mr. Jia Jingdong. "As the Games' Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones and Official Esports Gaming Phones, vivo and iQOO will bring professional imaging technology and ultimate esports experience, helping promote the unity of sports and celebrating this grand occasion."

As a leading global technology brand, vivo has always been driven by its vision of creating "technology for a better world". Its partnership with the Hangzhou Asian Games showcases how the power of technology elevates the sporting experience to new heights.

Over the years, vivo has also collaborated with other prestigious sporting events such as the Sudirman Cup, NBA, FIFA World Cup™, and the UEFA EURO™, gaining further recognition from a growing global audience.

In partnership with ZEISS, the flagship vivo X series brings users top-of-the-line professional imaging experiences, empowering users to capture all the breathtaking sporting moments during the highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games. vivo X Fold2 and X Flip feature self-developed ultra-durable and ultra-light aerospace-grade hinges and ZEISS Imaging with Free-Stop Shooting Experience. The upcoming vivo X90s, set to debut in the Chinese domestic market, will boast exceptional Zero-Shutter-Lag Motion Snapshot capabilities, ideal for photographing action-packed sporting events.

As the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for Hangzhou Asian Games, vivo will also record and share the event's most exciting moments with users worldwide through its cutting-edge professional imaging technology, bringing the joy of sports to everyone on and off the pitch.

iQOO Celebrates the Debut of Esports at Hangzhou Asian Games

The addition of esports as an official competition category in the 19th Asian Games is a significant milestone in both the world of sports and esports. As the Official Esports Gaming Phones for Hangzhou Asian Games, iQOO is poised to elevate the gaming competition to a new level and share the thrill with global audiences.

Since its inception, iQOO has been dedicated to developing smartphones that meet the speed, stability, and precision requirements for esports competitions. Over the years, several iQOO products have undergone rigorous testing by professional players and have been designated as official gaming devices for numerous esports events.

iQOO is dedicated to delivering the ultimate gaming and esports experience, aiming to promote the esports spirit and inspire gaming enthusiasts.

This signing ceremony also showcased popular vivo X series and iQOO products. Throughout the years, vivo has consistently achieved remarkable market performance and solidified its reputation in the high-end smartphone market, offering top-notch products and services to over 500 million users across more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. As a sub-brand of vivo, iQOO will also persist in delivering products with outstanding performance and the ultimate user experience.

