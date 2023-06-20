Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets - Boeing's largest order in South Asia includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets; options for additional 50 737 MAX jets and 20 787 Dreamliners

LE BOURGET, France, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Air India today announced they have finalized an order for up to 290 new Boeing jets and expanded services. At the 2023 Paris Air Show, the companies held a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic purchase of Boeing's market-leading single-aisle and widebody jets to renew and expand Air India's fleet.

From left to right: Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Air India; Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India; Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services; Nipun Aggarwal, Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India (Photo: Boeing) (PRNewswire)

The order, which includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets with options for 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, is Boeing's largest order in South Asia and highlights its 90-year partnership with Air India. A comprehensive set of aviation services will also enable Air India to sustainably expand its operations in South Asia's rapidly growing aviation market. Over the next 20 years, South Asia is expected to more than triple its in-service fleet from 700 to 2,300 airplanes to meet passenger demand.

The companies announced in February that Air India had selected these Boeing models to serve its strategy for sustainable growth.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

Contact

Kevin Yoo

International Sales Communications

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+1 206-249-6372

kevin.k.yoo@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing