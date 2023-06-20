BackBox and CMS Distribution to Bring Network and Security Device Automation to Customers in UK and Ireland Markets For the First Time

The companies will demonstrate the BackBox platform at Infosecurity Europe 2023

LONDON and DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Distribution , a value-added IT distribution company serving corporate resellers, managed service providers, and independent IT companies, and BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, have announced the launch of a new partnership to distribute the BackBox platform in the UK and IE. This will be the first network and security device automation product in the CMS Distribution portfolio. The companies will be offering demonstrations of the BackBox platform at Infosecurity Europe in London from June 20-22.

BackBox Logo (PRNewswire)

BackBox and CMS Distribution bring network and security device automation to UK and Ireland markets for the first time.

"We're thrilled to work with CMS because they put a lot of time and effort into making their vendor partners a success within the UK and Ireland," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "CMS will play a crucial role in our UK channel strategy, offering their extensive VAR community the opportunity to share the world's most trusted network automation platform with their customers."

"With BackBox, we can support centralised automation of firewalls and other network security devices from hundreds of vendors, including a number from our own portfolio," said Stewart Legge, Vendor Development Director of CMS Distribution.

Attendees can learn more about BackBox by visiting Booth #D92 in the Discovery Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2023 or scheduling time with BackBox and CMS Distribution representatives to learn more: https://backbox.com/infosecurity-europe-2023/ .

About CMS



Since 1988, People, Technology and exceptional Service have been at the heart of CMS Distribution. We take great pride in seeking out innovative technologies that deliver cost-effective solutions, enabling our trade-only customers to succeed.

Our business represents 200+ manufacturers and we sell to a "glocal" customer base made up of corporate resellers, managed service providers, high street and online retailers ranging from large multi-nationals to smaller, independent IT companies.

At CMS, we specialise in finding and delivering emerging technologies to market whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services.

About BackBox

BackBox is a Network and Security Device Automation Platform that supports over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

