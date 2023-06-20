EdgeEnergy Adds Product Design and Commercialization Expert Keith Teichmann as Chief Technology and Revenue Officer to Help Drive Next Stage of Growth

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, an innovative energy conversion technology that makes it cheaper and faster to install ultra-fast EV (Electric Vehicles) charging stations, today announced the appointment of Keith Teichmann as Chief Technology and Revenue Officer.

With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Teichmann is the recipient of the world's most recognized industrial design awards – The Good Design Award, Core 77, and the Edison Award. In addition to these achievements, he has authored 24 international patents for hardware, software, cloud, and networking across multiple industries.

Prior to joining EdgeEnergy, Mr. Teichmann served as both Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Delta Energy and Communications, Inc., where he developed and launched a patented smart grid, smart city infrastructure system utilizing a pioneering Wi-Fi mesh architecture. Before working with Delta, Mr. Teichmann served as Vice President and Worldwide Director of Marketing and Project Management for ITT's Interconnect Solutions business and Vice President and Director of Innovative Networks & Marketing for Xylem (spun off from ITT). Prior to joining ITT, he held several senior level management and engineering positions at International Paper, United Technologies, and Pratt & Whitney.

Keith holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and advanced Engineering and Business degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the Krannert Graduate School of Management at Purdue University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to our leadership team. His extensive knowledge in product development and commercialization will be instrumental as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Greg York, President, and Founder of EdgeEnergy.

"Keith is a fantastic addition to EdgeEnergy's leadership team. Our team has extensive experience in the EV charging, energy, utility, and financial industries. I am confident that with this group in place EdgeEnergy will continue to capitalize on the momentum we have created and the enthusiasm around our products and the solutions we provide," continued York.

"I could not be more excited to join the EdgeEnergy team," said Teichmann. "Their unique and innovative solution will speed up the rollout of ultra-fast EV charging across the U.S., reduce the impact on the grid, lower costs and increase reliability. I am looking forward to continuing to build on the success the team has experienced already and capitalize on the many opportunities for our products."

Founded in 2020, EdgeEnergy designs and manufactures proprietary phase conversion hardware that allows for the installation of DC fast chargers on single-phase power infrastructure. Their technology works with any charger or network and eliminates the need for three-phase power upgrades in many locations and allows for faster and lower cost installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "aim" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

