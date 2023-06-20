Growing Awareness of Brain Health for Senior Dogs as Cascade Animal Sciences Launches "Neuro-Pro"

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Animal Sciences, an animal health start-up based in the United States and Australia, is proud to announce the launch of its first dietary supplement product "Neuro-Pro". Neuro-Pro is designed for middle-to-senior-aged dogs and dogs that require neurological support. It is added to their regular feed and contains a medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) formulation that acts as an alternative fuel source for the brain and has anti-inflammatory effects.

Thanks to modern veterinary medicine and improved home care, dogs are living longer than ever before. However, as dogs age, they can experience a decline in cognitive function, affecting their day-to-day quality of life. This reduction in quality of life can be equally distressing for owners as it is for dogs.

"Even with the growing awareness of geriatric care and neurological disorders in veterinary medicine through landmark projects like the Dog Aging Project ", said Dr. Alice Edwards, Chief Veterinary Officer and a founder at Cascade "cognitive decline is still overlooked by many due to its subtle and gradual process. We hope to shine a further spotlight on this to ensure a better quality of life for dogs."

Neuro-Pro's liquid formulation leverages the latest research in biochemistry and canine nutrition, containing decanoic (C10) and octanoic (C8) MCTs, which have anti-inflammatory effects on the brain and provide it with an alternative energy source, respectivel, as demonstrated in Image 1 below. .

MCT-enriched diets have been shown to improve 5-out-of-6 measurements of cognitive decline in dogs within 30 days of commencement, with significant improvement across all measurements after 90 days.

Furthermore, studies have demonstrated the benefits of MCTs linked to energy metabolism in dogs with epilepsy. In a 2021 study that examined the cognitive abilities of dogs with epilepsy, significant improvements in spatial working memory, problem-solving abilities, and owner trainability were observed secondary to the use of MCTs. In that regard, Cascade will also work with the veterinary industry in using MCTs as a means to support the cognitive health of dogs with epilepsy and to reduce the side of effects anti-epileptic drugs.

According to Dr. Sean Hughes, a biochemist by training and Cascade's Chief Scientific Officer, "The brain is a highly energy-dependent organ that requires a constant supply of energy to function. Unfortunately, as dogs age, it is believed that their brains become less efficient at using glucose as an energy source, which can lead to a decline in cognitive function and quality of life."

Dr Hughes added, "In addition to crossing the blood-brain barrier and being metabolised, the C10 fatty acids in Neuro-Pro provide neuronal anti-inflammatory effects. Neuro-Pro's formulation also contains C8 triglycerides, which, once metabolised, provide an alternative energy source for the brain in the form of ketones. This can help support overall brain health and play a role in preserving cognitive function."

MCT-enriched diets in dogs and humans mimic some of the well-documented neurological and metabolic benefits of a ketogenic diet and fasting (such as those mentioned above). However, in contrast to MCT supplementation, ketogenic diets and fasting have inflexible, unsustainable, and sometimes dangerous requirements.

Regarding the need for easy-to-incorporate tools that are preventative and support cognitive health in dogs, Dr. Edwards noted that "Cascade's sole focus is to provide veterinarians and dog owners with a simple way to achieve better brain health - and thereby improved quality of life. We see Neuro-Pro as a game changer for dog owners as it can be easily incorporated into a dogs' preferred diet, meaning that owners do not need to overhaul their feeding regime. We are thrilled to bring this to market and to offer a new way to support both canine neurological health and quality of life, particularly for senior dogs."

About Neuro-Pro: Neuro-Pro is suitable for use in dogs of all breeds and sizes and comes in an easy-to-administer liquid formulation that is added to regular feed. It is available for sale in the USA directly from Cascade's website ( www.cascadeanimalsciences.com ) and to Australia and the U.K. through international shipping.

About Cascade Animal Sciences: Cascade Animal Sciences is an animal health company focused on making cognitive health in dogs more accessible, through dietary supplements such as its flagship product "Neuro-Pro".

Media Contact: Tim Gibney, Cascade Animal Sciences (+614 38078 245); tgibney@cascadevetsci.com

