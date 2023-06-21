Atlas Health Receives Vizient Contract for Patient Assistance Services

As total costs of care continue to increase, providers increasingly seek out ways to reduce financial burden and improve affordability

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health , a market leader in philanthropic aid automation, today announced it has received a Vizient contract to provide patient assistance services to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Vizient is the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serving more than 60 percent of the nation's acute care providers.

Atlas Heatlh Logo (PRNewswire)

"Demand for patient assistance has risen significantly in recent years, as the cost of care-related expenses such as medication, treatments, social support, lodging and transportation continues to increase," said CEO Ethan Davidoff, Atlas Health. "We are thrilled to receive this agreement, which offers negotiated pricing, for Vizient members to leverage Atlas Health's philanthropic aid platform."

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and extensive industry expertise, Atlas Health intelligently matches patients to available programs, facilitates patient enrollment and expedites the application process for patient assistance programs.

To learn more about how your healthcare organization can leverage Atlas, please visit atlas.health .

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health automates philanthropic aid to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Through intelligent matching and patient-friendly digital enrollment to 20,000+ philanthropic aid programs, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, advance health equity, reduce the total cost of care and improve the patient experience. Learn more at atlas.health .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Health