Joy to the World Collectibles Releases Commemorative Ornament In Collaboration with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

Joy to the World Collectibles Releases Commemorative Ornament In Collaboration with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectible industry leader Joy to the World Collectibles (JTTW) announced today the release of a limited edition collectible ornament to support The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. Proceeds from ornament sales will benefit the Foundation.

Joy to the World Collectibles releases commemorative ornament in collaboration with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation (PRNewswire)

Joy to the World Collectibles releases limited edition ornament supporting The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

The non-profit Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation was established in 1981 to raise money for and oversee the historic restoration of these beloved monuments. Through collaboration with the National Park Service in one of America's most successful public-private partnerships, the Foundation has completed hundreds of additional projects that preserve Lady Liberty and Ellis Island while enhancing the experience for millions of visitors.

"Maintaining these landmarks is a great responsibility shouldered by the whole nation," said Jesse Brackenbury, president and CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. "It has always been everyday Americans and communities whose contributions preserve the statue. We are so thankful to Joy to the World Collectibles for stepping in to help keep the torch burning."

JTTW Collectibles founder, Lisa Kelechava has a personal connection to this project. The late Lee A. Iacocca (1924 - 2019) was Lisa's uncle and was passionate about preserving the statue. Iacocca, a high-profile, veteran businessman served as the chairman of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

"This is a personal initiative for me," says Kelechava. "My family has deep ties to the Statue of Liberty, so to be able to use our unique talents to design a custom ornament to help fund the continued preservation is incredibly meaningful. Ornament-making is an art form for Joy to the World. These handcrafted replicas of one of our greatest landmarks serve as a reminder of our nation's heritage.

JTTW Collectibles creates the custom ornaments in their Poland-based studio where skilled sculptors, glass blowers and painters create handmade ornaments. It takes an average of seven production days to make each piece. The ornaments are handcrafted by master artisans from the beginning stages of clay mold to the finishing touches of applying hand-cut glitter.

The Joy to the World Collectibles Statue of Liberty commemorative keepsake is available for $60 on the Foundation's website at www.statueofliberty.org/product/libertytorch, with proceeds supporting The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation's mission to restore and preserve these American treasures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joy to the World Collectibles