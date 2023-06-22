Hillshire® Snacking Brand Seeks Passionate Snackers to Elevate Workday Snacking Habits

On-the-go workers say snacking on the job improves workplace happiness (86%) provides a sense of community (54%)*

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two-thirds (67%)* of non-desk job workers – like teachers, first responders, hospitality personnel or nurses – say snacking helps them get through the day, yet it's still challenging to enjoy a high-quality snack while working. This summer, Hillshire Snacking brand is on a mission to elevate workday snacking and is looking for three 'Snacktivity Directors' to help them. Each Snacktivity Director will receive $2500, a supply of exquisite snacks, for themselves and for their office, and a Hillshire Snacking branded refrigerator. Visit the Hillshire Snacking brand TikTok between Thursday, June 22nd and Tuesday, July 4th, to learn how to get involved.

The Snacktivity Director will help solve a nationwide problem with workday* snacking. A recent study revealed:

Nearly one-third (31%) of on-the-go employees report that their work situation doesn't allow snacking

Reported side effects of snacking deprivation include fatigue, crabbiness and lack of focus.

One-third (33%) of on-the-go workers snack because they need a mental break.

A large majority of on-the-go workers report that workday snacking has a positive impact on happiness (86%), productivity (85%) and well-being/mental health (85%).

"Hillshire Snacking brand prides itself on high-quality meats and cheeses that provide a premium, adult snacking experience," said Marcus Hudetz, brand manager. "Snacking during the workday can often feel like rushed, mindless eating, but it doesn't need to be that way. Hillshire Snacking snack packs can turn a few stolen moments into an elevated celebration that deserves to be savored, a moment of bliss."

What does it take to be a Snacktivity Director?

Three people will be selected to help under-snacked workers everywhere elevate their snacking game. Anyone who considers themselves a snacking enthusiast with a love for Hillshire Snacking small plates and passion for food and culture (plus a deep desire to help their peers across the country embrace their inner snackers) should consider the opportunity. This person should have a craving for Hillshire Snacking-fueled snack breaks throughout the workday and be willing to talk about the experience. And of course, permission from their employer to participate.

How to get involved

Hillshire Snacking brand TikTok between Thursday, June 22 nd and Tuesday, July 4 th . Visit theTikTok betweenand

Create a video detailing current snack habits, how you can elevate snacking by eating Hillshire Snacking small plates, and why you would make a great Snacktivity Director.

Hillshire Snacking brand Snacktivity Director page at Tuesday, July 4 at midnight ET . Submit your video via theSnacking brand Snacktivity Director page at www.HillshireSnackingDirector.com byat

Those selected will be notified after July 4 th and the Snacktivity Director responsibilities will last through mid-August 2023 .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States and Washington D.C. who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Contest begins at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on June 22, 2023 and ends at 11:59 PM Eastern Time on July 4, 2023. For full terms and conditions, visit: www.HillshireSnackingDirector.com.

Hillshire Snacking small plates are the charcuterie board that can fit in your backpack. Each package contains high-quality ingredients – including savory salame, delicious cheese and perfectly toasted rounds – for a premium and convenient adult snacking experience that makes snackers everywhere want to say, "Oh, Hill Yeah.™"

Hillshire Farm brand launched a new campaign earlier this year, Oh, Hill Yeah.™, that celebrates the greatness and downright deliciousness of their product portfolio. For Hillshire Snacking brand, "Oh, Hill Yeah." delivers that moment of bliss amidst the chaos.

Details about the Hillshire Snacking brand Snacktivity Director opportunity can be found at www.HillshireSnackingDirector.com. To learn more about Hillshire Snacking brand, visit www.hillshiresnacking.com.

*According to a 2023 survey of 650 "on-the-go" workers, those who do not work desk jobs, conducted by Savanta on behalf of Hillshire Snacking brand.

About Hillshire® Snacking Brand

The Hillshire® Snacking brand launched nationally in 2016. Hillshire® Snacking brand is crafted for a premium, on-the-go snacking experience. The product line is known for its high-quality ingredients and includes Hillshire® Snacking Small Plates and Hillshire® Snacking Bistro Bites. Hillshire® Snacking products are available nationwide in your local supermarket. For more information, visit hillshiresnacking.com.

