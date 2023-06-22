KMM Group, Ltd. President & CEO Honored as 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

HATBORO, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group Ltd . and the prestigious Titan 100 program , spearheaded by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, proudly announce Eric Wilhelm, President, and John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, Ltd., as the distinguished 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 recipients. This honor signifies their exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and formidable influence in the business community.

John Shegda, CEO, KMM Group Ltd.

The Titan 100 program annually distinguishes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, celebrating their outstanding achievements in their respective industries. The 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies collectively employ over 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion in annual revenues, marking a significant contribution to the regional and national economy. The honorees will be showcased in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.

Eric Wilhelm expressed deep appreciation for the award, "Being named a Philadelphia Titan 100 recipient is a tremendous honor. Our commitment to excellence and strategic growth have positioned KMM Group as a leader in ultra-precision manufacturing. We will use this platform to inspire others and further propel the growth and success of our industry."

John Shegda echoed Wilhelm's sentiments, stating, "This recognition underscores the profound influence our vision has had on the manufacturing industry. Through fostering collaboration and driving innovation, we aim to shape a future where manufacturing catalyzes progress and resilience, benefiting us all."

The award ceremony will take place on September 21st, 2023, at "The Drexelbrook," a historic private club, hotel, and event center located in Drexel Hill, PA. The evening will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests in a unique, cocktail-style awards event, fostering a high-level exchange of insights and ideas.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd. is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical , aerospace , space exploration , high-tech , and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra- precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com ; (888) 499-5657

Eric Wilhelm, President, KMM Group Ltd.

KMM Group Ltd. Ultra-precision machining, grinding, and wire EDM

