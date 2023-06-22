The Valcourt Group Strengthens Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Clearview Building Services

The Valcourt Group expands its exterior building services footprint with the acquisition of Clearview Building Services, based in Missouri.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group, the leading provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Clearview Building Services, a prominent company specializing in window cleaning and pressure washing services based in Washington, MO. This strategic move further enhances The Valcourt Group's capabilities and expands its presence in the Missouri market.

The Valcourt Group Logo (PRNewswire)

With a steadfast commitment to partnering with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of a building's exterior. As the organization continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, it remains dedicated to upholding the legacies of the talented individuals and companies that join its family. The Valcourt Group acknowledges that the contributions of these legacy companies are fundamental to its success and the shared culture that defines the organization.

Founded in 1982, Clearview has established itself as a key player in the commercial building services market. Located in Fenton, Missouri, Clearview has built a solid reputation for excellence within the greater St. Louis area. The company's dedicated team, led by Joey and Emma Corley, brings their expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service.

"The Clearview footprint in St. Louis, along with their dedication to safety and service, made this an easy decision," says Eric Crabb, CEO of Valcourt. "This partnership is an exciting chance to continue bringing best-in-class service to customers and creates the opportunity to provide an expanded suite of services moving forward."

"There is significant opportunity for growth, centralization, and expansion in the building services industry," says Joey Corley, General Manager at Clearview Building Services. "By bringing together Clearview's knowledge of customer needs with the combined expertise of The Valcourt Group and our shared commitment to offering excellent service, safety, and family culture, we envision becoming a more complete exterior envelope provider for our customers."

Clearview's values and goals align seamlessly with those of The Valcourt Group, making this partnership a natural fit.

About The Valcourt Group:

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, we service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 by Jeffery Valcourt and have grown from a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC into one of the largest building services companies in the country. For more information about service offerings, you can visit us at www.valcourt.group.

About Clearview Building Services:

Clearview Building Services, Inc. was started as a family-owned business in 1982. In 2021, Joey Corley acquired the business from his father and promptly went back into commercial building services – recognizing an opportunity for growing Clearview. This dedication to service has made them a leader in the St. Louis, Missouri market and with recognition across the Window Cleaning industry in a short amount of time.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Kathleen Garska

Director of Marketing

The Valcourt Group

(281) 742-9129

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valcourt Group