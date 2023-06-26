An award with merit: Loma Linda University recognizes IEHP's Jarrod McNaughton for stellar service

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton is Loma Linda University's 2023 Meritorious Service Award recipient.

Loma Linda University named Inland Empire Health Plan's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton, left, its 2023 Meritorious Service Award recipient during LLU's School of Public Health commencement ceremony, Friday, June 9, 2023. (PRNewswire)

McNaughton – who has served as CEO since 2019 – formally accepted the award during the university's School of Public Health commencement ceremony held Friday, June 9.

McNaughton earned the award for his commitment to lead with integrity in fulfilling IEHP's mission "to heal and inspire the human spirit," university officials stated.

"I am thrilled to receive Loma Linda's prestigious Meritorious Service Award," McNaughton said. "I am honored to be part of an organization that puts its members at the center of its universe by ensuring they have access to the quality health care services they need. I share this award with my remarkable team. Everything we achieve together is because of their incredible passion for serving our community."

In his role, McNaughton is responsible for establishing a strategic vision and providing executive leadership for the Rancho Cucamonga-based organization. Today, IEHP is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country, serving 1.6 million members in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The Meritorious Service Award is given annually to individuals who align with the university's mission of providing world-class health care and services to patients and their families, especially in underserved communities, through a commitment to excellence.

"Jarrod McNaughton's understanding of the complex issues facing health care today is key to IEHP's mission to providing individuals needing care the best possible outcomes," said Richard H. Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University. "His innovative approaches to creating care networks has enhanced healthcare in the Inland Empire's marginalized neighborhoods."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

Inland Empire Health Plan's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton, center, reacts to comments made during Loma Linda University School of Public Health's commencement ceremony, Friday, June 9, 2023. McNaughton was named LLU's 2023 Meritorious Service Award during the celebration. (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)