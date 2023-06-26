LivePerson wins top AI and customer service awards at the 2023 SIIA CODiEs

Leading Conversational AI company earns Best AI-Enabled Content Solution

and Best Customer Service Solution awards from the principal trade association for software

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, won Best AI-Enabled Content Solution and Best Customer Service Solution at the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious annual CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the world.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the CODiE winners in a virtual winner ceremony. A SIIA CODiE Award win follows rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determine the slate of finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select winners.

LivePerson's wins highlighted its leadership in both artificial intelligence and customer engagement solutions:

Best AI-Enabled Content Solution : LivePerson's AI Search capability won this category for using AI to provide the most relevant answers to customer questions and queries. As an integral part of LivePerson's ability to enrich answers via large language models (LLMs), this award validates the company's approach to using cutting-edge AI to resolve intents.

Best Customer Service Solution: LivePerson's : LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform, trusted by thousands of the world's top brands for customer engagement, took home this award for helping businesses deliver safer, more secure AI-powered experiences.

Since its inception inventing webchat for brands, LivePerson has continually delivered award-winning, enterprise-grade solutions for trustworthy digital engagement. The company focused on leveraging LLMs early and is now uniquely positioned to help enterprises leverage generative AI and LLMs for better business outcomes.

"The truth is, not all AI is created equal. LivePerson's EAI approach, which makes the power of generative AI and LLMs accessible to everyone in ways that restore a sense of control and safety, truly raises the bar for AI-powered engagement," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to have earned this recognition of our vision and technology from our peers in the AI and customer service industries."

"The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services, and products serving the business tech market", said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners."

To learn more about LivePerson's industry-leading AI and customer engagement solutions, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in trustworthy and equal AI for business. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

mtague@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.