Crum & Forster Promotes Craig Belanger to Senior Vice President

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of Craig Belanger to Senior Vice President of the Business Services Group (BSG). Mr. Belanger joined C&F in 2013 as an IT Project Manager and has served as the company's Vice President of the BSG since 2018. In his expanded role, Mr. Belanger will continue to lead the BSG which has grown to include Product Management, Technical Product Ownership, and Robotics/Process Improvement.

Mr. Belanger's experience includes more than two decades of technology and operations experience, developing more efficient organizations and diverse, accountable teams. In a recent instance, his team built an operations function for the practice's Executive Risk group to successfully scale for the tremendous growth its Cyber business experienced in 2021-2022.

"Craig has a strategic mindset and his natural leadership skills have propelled his career at C&F," said Don Parker, Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines & Executive Risk for Crum & Forster. "Craig stepped into his first major role as VP of Operations and – leveraging the group's strengths – kick-started their transformational journey into a first-class service organization."

Mr. Belanger is a founding member of C&F's Inclusivity Council, established to foster Diversity, Equity and Belonging at the company. In addition, he serves on C&F's Talent Council, and is an Executive Sponsor of the Somos Employee Resource Group which raises cultural awareness of the Latine community within C&F. He also launched a Leadership Lab to help develop future leaders within C&F.

Mr. Belanger is a graduate of the

Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester

, and holds a certification in Diversity and Inclusion from

Cornell University

.

Outside of C&F, Mr. Belanger is a Founding Board Member of Keep Farmers Branch Beautiful, and previously served as a Sustainability Committee Member for the City of Farmers Branch (TX).

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster ( www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $4.6 billion in gross written premium in 2022 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

