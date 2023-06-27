Mercury Insurance Helps Drivers Prepare Their Vehicles for Road Trip Season

Mercury has developed an online quiz to help drivers determine if they are ready for the summer travel season

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) announces the release of its new interactive online quiz that helps drivers prepare their vehicles for a safe summer road trip season. This quiz is designed to test drivers' knowledge of vehicle safety and maintenance, along with tips that will help them ensure their vehicle is in good working condition before heading out on the open road.

"Road trips are a popular summer tradition for many, but it's important to make sure your vehicle is ready for a safe and enjoyable journey," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance. "We encourage all drivers to take preventive maintenance measures during the planning stage of their vacation so that their vehicle is prepared for the journey."

The online quiz covers a range of topics, including how to prepare your home and vehicle as well as tips on how to handle common road emergencies.

Quinn also offers the following recommendations to consumers preparing for an upcoming road trip:

Secure your home. Before driving off, make sure to lock all doors and windows and activate your alarm system.

Prep your vehicle. Check your brakes for damage or wear. Monitor your oil level and keep track of how many miles you've driven since your last oil change. Keep in mind that older vehicles may need more frequent oil changes.

Plan ahead if traveling in an EV. Make sure your vehicle is fully charged before departing and map out charging stations along your desired route.

Stock an auto emergency kit. Your kit should include:

