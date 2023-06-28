Cold Stone Creamery Sparkles this Summer with BARBIE Movie-Themed Creation and Cake

The Epic New Movie, BARBIE Inspires Glittery Creation and Cake

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer is shining with all things pink in anticipation of the highly anticipated movie event of the season, BARBIE, coming to theaters on July 21. Cold Stone Creamery is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel to introduce a new Barbie-inspired flavor – Pink Cotton Candy – now available in stores and online in a Creation™ and a cake.

Cold Stone Creamery's All That Glitters is Pink Creation (PRNewswire)

Limited Time BARBIE Movie-Themed Creation and Cake Sparkles at Cold Stone Creamery this Summer

All That Glitters is Pink Creation™ perfectly combines Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Dance Party Sprinkles and Whipped Topping. The Creation captures the very essence of the iconic character with its sweet, dazzling flavors and attention grabbing looks.

For a party of epic proportions, guests can take the celebration over the top with the Best Cake Ever! Drawing inspiration from the film's Best Day Ever themes, this statement cake is made with layers of moist Yellow Cake and Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream with Dance Party Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy White Frosting.

In addition to these dazzling treats, guests can get their Gotta Have It® Creations™ in a limited edition Barbie movie-themed custom cup while supplies last.

"We are excited Warner Bros. chose to collaborate with Cold Stone Creamery for this playful and empowering new BARBIE movie-themed flavor profile," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Two brands that inspire creativity make for a powerful activation, and we know our customers will love our new Barbie movie-inspired Creation and cake. The perfectly pink hues capture this beloved iconic character's big, bold personality. Add in the Dance Party Sprinkles, and it's like Barbie herself showed up to join in the fun!"

Making this summer's Barbie movie experience that much sweeter, guests can enter the Barbie The Movie Sweepstakes for a chance to win themed prize packages, including Fandango Movie Tickets, Cold Stone Creamery® gift cards and a grand prize including a Barbie® Dreamhouse™!

For full details and sweepstakes rules and to enter online visit https://coldstonecreamery.com/BarbieTheMovieSweeps between June 28 and August 8, 2023.

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the All That Glitters is Pink Creation™ and Best Cake Ever! ice cream cake until August 8, 2023.

Promotional Flavor:

Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Promotional & Featured Creation™:

All That Glitters is Pink™ – Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Dance Party Sprinkles and Whipped Topping

Featured Cake:

Best Cake Ever!™ – Layers of moist Yellow Cake and Pink Cotton Candy Ice Cream with Dance Party Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

About "BARBIE"

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NG/BB Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, "BARBIE." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning 19 July 2023.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Cold Stone Creamery's Best Cake Ever! (PRNewswire)

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience(r) through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Cold Stone Creamery is a subsidiary of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com (PRNewsFoto/Cold Stone Creamery) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery