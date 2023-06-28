General Assembly Launches Modern Engineering Solution, A New B2B Solution Designed to Help Businesses Build Next-Gen Talent

The instructor-led, live and online program will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation agendas while building T-shaped engineering capabilities

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly (GA) today announced its Modern Engineering program, a new enterprise solution designed to build more flexible engineers with both breadth and depth of skills. Designed for mid-level to experienced developers, the instructor-led, live and online program builds on existing coding knowledge to equip participants with experience in next-generation tools and concepts, while helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations.

(PRNewsfoto/General Assembly (GA)) (PRNewswire)

With a focus on legacy engineers in need of boosting their skills, GA's Modern Engineering program will help businesses stay at the forefront of innovation by strengthening engineering capacity internally, upskilling development talent through hands-on learning and real-world projects.

"As tech stacks rapidly evolve and business demands continue to grow, engineering talent is increasingly getting left behind, which is impeding digital transformation," said Robert Jones, VP, Product Strategy at General Assembly. "With a growing population of software engineers who were trained in their profession decades ago, we see a massive upskilling need across the modern engineering spectrum -- which is exactly what our new Modern Engineering program is set up to do."

Built and delivered by practitioners with deep knowledge across the modern engineering space, GA's newest enterprise solution focuses on not only training workers in core skills such as programming, debugging, and testing, but also on emerging skills such as cloud infrastructure, containerization, microservices architecture, and continuous integration. By focusing on both breadth and depth of skills, GA will help build T-shaped employees that can serve as versatile contributors, making connections across different disciplines and optimizing overall effectiveness.

"T-shaped engineers offer a host of benefits that can help companies meet their digital transformation goals, but the reality is that specialized legacy programs and traditional higher education pathways are not producing the broad skill sets that organizations need," said Ciaran Moloney, VP, Solutions at General Assembly. "Our Modern Engineering solution is uniquely capable of addressing today's biggest pain points with engineering talent--from lack of alignment with tools to outdated skill sets--while also applying knowledge to distinct business problems."

To learn more about GA's modern engineering solution or other enterprise offerings, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

About General Assembly:

Since 2011, General Assembly (GA) has launched the technology careers of tens of thousands of diverse individuals and cultivated emerging tech talent pipelines for hundreds of the world's leading employers. As featured in The Economist, Wired, and The New York Times, GA offers bootcamps, digital upskilling, apprenticeships, and other career onramps into today's most in-demand jobs in web development, data, design, and more. Part of global HR solutions giant The Adecco Group, GA has become a leading provider of world-class technical training, equitable job opportunity, and social impact. GA has been recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and a Fast Company World-Changing Idea, as well as the #1 Most Innovative Company in Education. To learn more, visit https://generalassemb.ly .

CONTACT: Ella Snyder, ella.snyder@berlinrosen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Assembly (GA)