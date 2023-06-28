NewDay USA Strengthens Data Security Standards Achieves ISO 27001 Certification via ACTIVE Framework™

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, the nation's leading VA mortgage company, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security. Following a comprehensive preparation process in partnership with ACTIVECYBER LLC, the certification was issued by Schellman Compliance LLC, an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body based in the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/ACTIVECYBER LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Preparing for ISO 27001 Certification was a multi-year effort that required significant dedicated resources from NewDay USA throughout a rigorous readiness process," said Eugene Mizin, Chief Operating Officer, NewDay USA. "Our customers and employees can be confident that NewDay USA is doing everything possible to protect their data." NewDay USA will continue to mature and improve their cybersecurity practices as threats to customer and employee data evolve. "We are proud of the certification and plan to continuously improve our security program moving forward with the support of ACTIVECYBER," said Rob Posner, CEO, NewDay USA.

ISO 27001 is the world's leading international standard for information security. The standard ensures a systematic and risk-based approach to protecting the data of organizations and their customers. "NewDay USA's ISO Certification is a testament to the organization's ongoing commitment to protecting the data of their customers and veterans. The certification demonstrates alignment with security best-practices and international security standards," said Dale A. Raymond, Chief Executive Officer, ACTIVECYBER.

About ACTIVECYBER

ACTIVECYBER is a team of cybersecurity and risk management professionals headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with an international reach. We advise C-Suite, Executive Committee and Technology leadership on maturing and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. Adoption of the ACTIVE Framework™ is proven to enhance any organizations cybersecurity posture regardless of current state and instill confidence throughout the entire supply chain. ACTIVECYBER has been relied upon to resolve the most discrete cybersecurity matters since 2002. Our clients are leading law firms, associations, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and technology companies.

