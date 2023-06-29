Beacon Global Strategies Recognized as a Leading Firm in 2023 Edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2023 edition of Chambers Crisis & Risk Management, Beacon Global Strategies was ranked as a leading firm in Political Risk, Global-wide. The firm was recognized by clients for its "excellent tradecraft in terms of writing, briefing, and underlying analysis," and "Beacon's ability to handle complex matters…based on their understanding of our requirements, in-depth subject matter expertise and frame worked thinking."

BGS Ranked in Chambers (PRNewswire)

The third annual Chambers Crisis & Risk Management guide spotlights the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide, featuring detailed coverage of core crisis and risk services in the U.S., U.K. and Global-wide regions. The guide was published on June 28, 2023.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our exceptional work helping clients navigate complex national security decision-making in a turbulent world and the dynamics at-play in Washington and abroad," said Andrew Shapiro, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies.

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in foreign policy, defense, cyber, intelligence, and national security. Drawing on decades of service in the international security arena, Beacon develops and executes strategies that enable companies to achieve their business objectives around the world.

BGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Global Strategies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies