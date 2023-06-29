Disruptive Footwear Brand LANE EIGHT Launches New Sustainable Running Sneaker, The Relay Trainer!

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANE EIGHT, the disruptive and sustainable footwear brand that designs the world's best workout shoes for you and the planet has launched a new high performance sneaker, the Relay Trainer.

The new LANE EIGHT Relay Trainer colorways. (PRNewswire)

Founded by brothers James and Josh Shorrock, LANE EIGHT was built on their extensive experience in various sectors of the big footwear industry and their desire to rewrite the fitness footwear rulebook. This passion for footwear can be seen in their latest launch, The Relay Trainer, a versatile and sustainable workout shoe designed for runs and cardio centric workouts. Combining responsive cushioning and locked-in stability in a seek, minimal design for a variety of environments, this sneaker offers you all the support you'll need to run, lift and go the distance in all of your workouts.

"We designed this sneaker to be lightweight and provide easy movement" says LANE EIGHT Co-Founder Josh Shorrock, "It also features a durable, multi-patterned outsole that provides excellent grip on a variety of surfaces, an upper with strategically placed reinforcements for increased stability and our signature ETPU sockliners, which provide an additional layer of plush cushioning, and don't go flat like typical sockliners for the most comfortable and supportive fit."





Along with these features, the brand prioritized ensuring sustainable technologies and materials were utilized to craft the new style by sourcing materials such as algae and sugarcane based foam, recycled plastic and other low carbon footprint materials.

"Like the rest of our range, the Relay Trainer is sustainably made" says LANE EIGHT Co-Founder James Shorrock, "It incorporates a mix of recycled and naturally derived materials that maximize performance while reducing our impact."

Available now on LANEEIGHT.com, the sneaker comes in four classic colorways including:

Shadow: Both classic and modern, this sleek black and white colorway is perfect for any style-conscious runner.

Breeze : With its minimalist design and timeless color, this white running shoe effortlessly complements any workout outfit.

Latte : This colorway's neutral tones exude an air of elegance and refinement, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Keylime: This eye-catching lime color is sure to turn heads and bring a pop of color to any workout ensemble.

About LANE EIGHT

LANE EIGHT was founded on the premise that fitness and movement should be approached from an inclusive and multi-faceted standpoint. The brand develops footwear that responds to the needs of the Everyday Athlete: active people who aren't defined by their fitness, but live a life of momentum. LANE EIGHT is committed to sustainability, working toward a net-zero carbon footprint while creating the world's best workout shoes for you, and the planet.

Press Contact:

Victor Ortiz

The Woods & Co.

Victor@TheWoodsAndCo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LANE EIGHT