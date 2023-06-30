OSHA Recognizes UL Solutions as a Testing Laboratory for Two-Way Emergency Communications Systems for Rescue Assistance

As an OSHA-recognized testing laboratory, UL Solutions helps manufacturers demonstrate the reliability of critical communications systems used for rescue assistance during an emergency event, such as a fire.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its scope as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) has been expanded to include UL 2525, the Standard for Two-Way Emergency Communications Systems for Rescue Assistance. This expansion enables UL Solutions to help manufacturers demonstrate the reliability of critical communications systems used for rescue assistance during an emergency, such as a fire.

Emergency communications systems evaluated to UL 2525 are installed in areas of refuge, designed for occupants to wait during a fire when evacuation may not be safe or possible. These areas of refuge are often stairways and stair landings, elevator lobbies and landings, and occupant evacuation elevator lobbies.

"During fires and other emergencies, elevators may not be safe to use and are shut off from occupant use. People with physical or mobility limitations, who are unable to travel down stairways to exit the building, can go to a designated area to call for help using a remote communication station," said Allan Sanedrin, principal engineer in the Fire and Life Safety Signaling Systems group at UL Solutions. "Complying with UL 2525 can help manufacturers of two-way emergency communications products to build public trust by demonstrating reliability. OSHA's recognition of UL 2525 highlights the importance of certified emergency communications systems to building managers and occupants throughout the United States."

UL Solutions issued its first UL 2525 certification for the Pro-AlertTM 480 by Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. on Jan. 23, 2023. UL Solutions has evaluated emergency communications systems for rescue assistance against UL 2525 since the Standard's publication on June 12, 2020, and served as an active member of the standards technical panel that developed UL 2525.

Model codes, such as the International Fire Code, the International Building Code, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1 Fire Code, NFPA 72 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code, NFPA 101 Life Safety Code, and NFPA 5000 Building Construction and Safety Code, put forth specific requirements for these systems to be available and certified to UL 2525. This Standard covers a wide range of two-way emergency communications products, including:

Remote communications stations

Master control units

Amplifiers

Remote annunciators

Power supplies

Battery charging system components

Annunciators

Information about UL Certified two-way emergency communications products is available on the UL Product iQ® website.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

