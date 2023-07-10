GrantWriterTeam Unveils New Business Model Empowering Collaboration and Flexibility for Grant Writers and Seekers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWriterTeam, a leading platform connecting grant writers and grant seekers, is excited to announce its innovative new business model designed to enhance collaboration, flexibility, and efficiency in the grant writing industry. The revamped platform allows grant writers and grant seekers to connect directly and tailor their interactions according to their unique needs, eliminating the constraints of a traditional portal-based approach.

GrantWriterTeam.com (PRNewswire)

Our new business model serves as a conduit for grant writers and grant seekers to meet, and do their own due diligence.

Recognizing the importance of personalized communication and contract design, GrantWriterTeam has shifted away from a one-size-fits-all model to empower grant writers and grant seekers to work together on their own terms. While the CEO of GrantWriterTeam still endorses the "pay as work is completed model with deliverable and small retainer", Libby Hikind feels that after 12 years, any grant writer who previously worked with the company or has learned the model through the many blog articles and YouTube videos will implement it when appropriate and utilize the concept.

GrantWriterTeam will no longer create contracts or receive any finder's fees for work produced. With this new "community advertising" approach, grant writers and grant seekers can advertise their own skills and needs and find each other. Previously, GrantWriterTeam was the matchmaker and became part of the new family. Now, GrantWriterTeam has evolved into a conduit service for grant writers and grant seekers and does not participate in the final transaction.

Users pay minimal fees to advertise on the site. Grant seekers can choose from various pricing options: $25 for one week, $50 for two weeks, $70 for three weeks, and the best value of $85 for a four-week classified ad posting. Grant writers can choose from $30 per week to publish their grant writer profile, with the better value of $100 per month. The new model is based upon the volume of need for GrantWriterTeam in the grant-seeking community.

GrantWriterTeam wishes both parties the best of luck. When a grant is won, grant writers can share the notice of award with GrantWriterTeam, and it will be entered on the Success page.

Furthermore, GrantWatch has a 'Grant Writers' button next to each grant listed, allowing grant seekers to easily flow into a classified advertisement for a grant writer on GrantWriterTeam.

GrantWatch always applauds grant seekers who win a grant that was originally found on GrantWatch. Whether the grant was written in-house by the organization or with a grant writer, the recipient grant-seeker receives a 17-ounce coffee mug and the opportunity to be interviewed for TV or in-person with 'On-The-Road with GrantWatch'.

Grant writers now have the freedom to create comprehensive profiles showcasing their experience, expertise, grants awarded, writing samples, resumes, and references. They can upload a professional image and write a brief description for the public. Certain information can be toggled to private, releasing it only during phone interviews, giving grant writers full control over the information they share. The process of publishing profiles has become instantaneous since GrantWriterTeam stepped away from monitoring and embraced the community as the eyes and ears of the platform. Grant writers can edit their profiles at any time after publication, while the profiles remain live.

GrantWriterTeam includes a wide range of questions that grant seekers can use to assess the skills of grant writers. In rare cases, GrantWriterTeam may decline a profile if an obvious non-professional is attempting to use the service. However, to maintain a Laissez-faire policy model (an economic theory from the 18th century that opposes government intervention in business affairs and translates to "leave alone"), GrantWriterTeam refrains from interfering in the business between grant seekers and grant writers and disclaims any responsibility. They do not endorse or guarantee the quality or reliability of listed grant writers or grant seekers. Grant writers pay a fee to be listed, and grant seekers pay a fee to publish a classified ad. The new model places the responsibility on consumers to verify the credentials of grant writers and grant seekers.

Grant seekers can view the profile details of grant writers by signing up on GrantWriterTeam. This sign-up takes them beyond the basic information and images. The grant writer profile enables them to make informed decisions when selecting a grant writer to collaborate with.

Additionally, grant seekers have the option to post classified ads on GrantWriterTeam.com, specifically targeting grant writers with published profiles.

Grant writers, in turn, can view these ads and directly contact grant seekers using the provided contact information. GrantWriterTeam does not charge any finder's fees or commissions, fostering a direct and transparent connection between grant writers and grant seekers.

"We realized that there is no cookie-cutter approach for communication and contract design in the grant writing industry," said Libby Hikind, founder and CEO at GrantWriterTeam. "Our new business model puts the power back in the hands of grant writers and grant seekers, allowing them to connect, negotiate, and collaborate in a way that suits their unique needs. GrantWriterTeam serves as the platform that facilitates these connections, providing a comprehensive toolset while staying out of the actual negotiations and taking no responsibility for the outcome."

GrantWriterTeam emphasizes that both parties are responsible for thoroughly researching and verifying each other's credentials and references before entering into a contract. The platform provides ample fields and information to assist in this verification process, enabling grant writers and grant seekers to make informed decisions about their collaborations.

GrantWriterTeam is excited about the opportunities its new business model presents for the grant writing community. By fostering direct communication, flexibility, and customization, GrantWriterTeam aims to facilitate successful partnerships and contribute to the overall growth and success of grant writers and grant seekers alike.

For more information about GrantWriterTeam and its services, please visit GrantWriterTeam.com or write to support@grantwriterteam.com.

About GrantWriterTeam:

GrantWriterTeam is a leading platform that connects grant writers and grant seekers, revolutionizing the way they collaborate and find each other. By offering a flexible and customizable approach, GrantWriterTeam empowers grant writers and grant seekers to find each other, work together independently, and have direct communication to create a tailored contract design.

