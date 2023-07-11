Kipu Health's EMR Achieves HITRUST Certification

Elite certification demonstrates Kipu's commitment to strong cybersecurity and protection of sensitive data

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, today announced it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. This certification reinforces Kipu's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and patient privacy in the healthcare industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Kipu Health) (PRNewswire)

The elite certification demonstrates Kipu's commitment to strong cybersecurity and protection of sensitive data.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) certified status demonstrates Kipu's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system has met demanding regulatory compliance, industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Kipu in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"We are extremely proud to have obtained HITRUST certification, which underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding patient data," said Allan Abrams, chief information security officer at Kipu Health. "Achieving this certification demonstrates to our clients that we have the technical and process elements that not only meet but exceed industry best practices."

By adopting the HITRUST CSF, Kipu ensures that all aspects of information security and privacy are meticulously addressed. The comprehensive assessment from HITRUST typically produces action items for organizations to shore up their security and privacy practices but Kipu achieved certification with zero corrective actions needed.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president, standards development and assurance operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Kipu Health is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

HITRUST validated assessments are subject to independent validation testing by a qualified external assessor and Kipu has partnered with Palindrome Technologies to conduct validation testing.

"Kipu's commitment to cybersecurity was clear throughout the certification process, as they demonstrated operational maturity against the HITRUST CSF," said Paul Rohmeyer, principal, enterprise risk services, Palindrome Technologies. "That provides a high degree of confidence and assurance to Kipu's customers that the company has established a strict control framework."

The certification demonstrates that an organization is taking the most proactive expanded practices approach to data protection and information risk mitigation. The r2 is globally recognized as a high-level validation showing that an enterprise successfully manages risk by meeting and exceeding industry-defined standards for cybersecurity.

"The HITRUST certification is a testament to our dedication to protecting the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information," said Brian Bell, Kipu Health's chief privacy officer. "This accomplishment offers assurance to our provider clients and their patients that we have implemented robust measures across our platforms to protect their data."

About Kipu

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

Contact: Julie Callahan

69-579-8045

jcallahan@piquestrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kipu Health