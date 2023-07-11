Maxwell Healthcare Associates Welcomes Jay Duty as New Chief Operating Officer

SHOREVIEW, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the leading post-acute consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jay Duty as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Duty brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the post-acute industry, making him an invaluable addition to the MHA leadership team.

Prior to joining MHA, Duty served as the Chief Development Officer at Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and enhancing organizational capabilities. With a broad knowledge of home health and hospice and a proven track record in leading and developing high-performing teams, Jay is well-prepared to take on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead at MHA.

As the new COO, Duty will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of MHA, ensuring seamless coordination across departments, and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. With his exceptional leadership skills and strategic mindset, Duty will play a critical role in optimizing operational efficiencies, driving growth initiatives, and positioning MHA as a leader in the post-acute industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Jay to MHA as our new Chief Operating Officer, said Jennifer Maxwell, CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates. "Jay's deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, coupled with his expertise in identifying strategic opportunities, will be instrumental in propelling MHA to new heights," said Maxwell.

Duty's arrival at MHA comes at an opportune time as the organization continues to expand its range of tech-enabled solutions to strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional services to its clients. One such product by MHA is NOTIFYnana, a text-based notification tool for enhanced patient care already has the post-acute space abuzz. Additional products are planned to be released in the coming months as MHA preps for a heavy lift on its product roadmap rollout.

"The team at MHA are industry veterans who are ready to help people provide quality care every day," said Duty. "I'm excited to be a part of this team and in this industry at such a time when there is so much growth despite the challenges that may be ahead of us in this space. I look forward to providing real-world solutions to agencies delivering the best care possible to patients," said Duty.

Duty's appointment as COO reinforces MHA's commitment to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of excellence within the organization.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com or contact sales@maxwellhca.com.

