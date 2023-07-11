MINISO Announces Upcoming Snoopy Collaboration with the World-Famous Peanuts Brand

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Peanuts, the brand based on the world-famous comic strip, paving the way for a collaboration based on the beloved characters of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. An IP collaboration agreement was unveiled at a signing ceremony on July 1st at MINISO's 2023 Second Half Global Partners Strategy Summit in New York, USA. Snoopy even made a special appearance at the ceremony, adding to the sense of excitement about the upcoming collaboration collection. The partnership aims to combine the distinctive charm of Peanuts' best-known characters and MINISO's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality, and fun-filled products to customers worldwide. The MINISO x Peanuts partnership was brokered on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide by the Shanghai team of WildBrain CPLG, a leading licensing agency representing the Peanuts brand in China and multiple other territories around the world.

MINISO and Peanuts Announce Upcoming Collaboration (PRNewswire)

Celebrating the world's best-loved beagle who rose to fame in the iconic Peanuts comic strip, the MINISO x Peanuts collaboration will initially launch with "Snoopy Birthday Party" and "Snoopy Summer Travel" collections. The collections are set to feature Charlie Brown's famous four-legged friend across more than 300 different products in the toys, bags & accessories, stationery, and lifestyle products categories. The partnership will last for two years and will be launched in China in August of this year, and worldwide starting from October. More merchandise collections will roll out over the term of the partnerships featuring additional characters from Peanuts.

"This MINISO relationship represents a new opportunity to serve our fans around the world," said Lisa Silverman Meyers, SVP of International Licensing at Peanuts Worldwide. "We're always looking for ways to bring our characters to new audiences and to grow the legacy of the Peanuts brand. MINISO has an outstanding record of fabulous IP collections, so I am looking forward to seeing this collection come to life to delight fans of both Peanuts and MINISO."

"This is a hugely exciting deal for both MINISO and Snoopy fans," said Ada Dou, Executive Vice President of MINISO. "Partnering with the world's biggest IPs is a key part of our strategy as we look to transform into a global lifestyle super brand. So far, our IP collaborations have brought joy to countless shoppers across more than 5,500 MINISO stores around the world, and I have no doubt that the new Snoopy collection will do the same."

MINISO is already well-known for its collaborations with some of the world's biggest IP owners. To date, the brand has developed hugely successful and popular collections with over 80 IP licenses. Thanks in part of the effective IP collaboration strategy, MINISO's gross margin saw a remarkable 7% YoY increase in March Quarter 2023.

Announced in February 2023, MINISO's new global strategy aims to continue to delight consumers, both through fun collaborations and inspiring original designs, as it transforms into a global lifestyle super brand that brings joy. Collaborations with popular IPs, as well as investment in strategic categories such as blind boxes, are seen as a key pillar of the strategy, with the brand aiming to engage young global audiences, foster emotional connections and spread MINISO's unique perspective through its joyful products.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About Peanuts

Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who introduced Peanuts to the world in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have left an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media and comics available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year space act agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

SOURCE MINISO