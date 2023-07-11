Siete Foods Partners with Three U.S. Stars to Host Local Legends Watch Parties

Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, and Ashley Sanchez give back to local communities with Siete Family Foods

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siete Family Foods, a leading provider of delicious and healthy Mexican-American food products, is proud to announce a partnership with three talented and inspiring athletes—Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, and Ashley Sanchez—that will be heading to Australia and New Zealand to represent the United States this summer. As part of the partnership, Siete Family Foods, in conjunction with Girma, Huerta and Sanchez, will give back to each player's hometown with community viewing parties in San Jose, Calif. (Girma), Seattle, Wash. (Huerta) and Monrovia, Calif. (Sanchez).

Siete Family Foods, in conjunction with Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta and Ashley Sanchez, will give back to each player’s hometown with community viewing parties in San Jose, Calif. (Girma), Seattle, Wash. (Huerta) and Monrovia, Calif. (Sanchez). (PRNewswire)

As part of these partnerships, Siete Family Foods will collaborate with Girma, Huerta, and Sanchez to further inspire young athletes and promote a healthy lifestyle. Siete will also support the family and friends that have supported these athletes through a series of Local Legends watch parties in the hometowns of each player. In order to give back to the people that sacrificed so much to help these players reach the top of the game, Siete will be throwing the ultimate watch party for the players' communities for this summer's USA matches.

Naomi Girma, 23, is a product of San Jose, Calif. The central defender is one of the up-and-coming stars of the USA squad. Girma was the first player drafted in San Diego Wave history when she was selected as the top overall pick at the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Draft. Girma burst onto the scene during her rookie season with the Wave, earning 2022 NWSL Rookie and Defender of the Year honors. This will be Girma's first time representing the United States at a major international tournament.

Boise, Idaho product Sofia Huerta, 30, is a standout defender in the NWSL and has scored one goal and multiple assists in every season since entering the league in 2015. Huerta was a 2022 NWSL Best XI selection and NWSL Defender of the Year finalist and has earned either NWSL Best XI or Second XI selections five times. Huerta will be the first player from Idaho to earn a call-up to a USA squad for a major international tournament.

Ashley Sanchez, 24, hails from Monrovia, Calif., and has excelled in the NWSL since being selected 4th overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2020 draft. Sanchez helped send the Spirit to the 2021 NWSL Championship Game – which they won - with an unforgettable game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the OL Reign in the NWSL Playoffs semi-final match. This will also be Sanchez's first major senior international tournament.

These athlete partnerships are the latest initiative for Siete Family Foods as they look to engage and uplift soccer supporters across the country. To date, Siete has become a sponsor of NWSL side San Diego Wave FC, the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, and will be a partner of the upcoming Surf Cup, a youth soccer tournament in San Diego, Calif.

About Siete Family Foods

Siete Family Foods is a Mexican-American food brand that is passionate about making and sharing delicious food with real ingredients that brings families together around the table. All of the brand's products are grain, gluten and dairy free. Siete is on a mission to bring people together to experience the flavors and traditions that brought all seven (siete) members of the Garza family together on their journey to health. Founded in Austin, TX in 2014, Siete is one of the fastest growing natural food brands with product lines including grain free tortillas and tortilla chips, dairy free dips, sauces and seasoning. Siete's products can be found in thousands of grocery stores across the United States, and are also available online at sietefoods.com. Join the family @sietefoods on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siete Family Foods