Insider Insights: July 2023 Statistical Cruise Trends Revealed by CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete Releases July 2023 CruiseTrends™ Report, Wealth of Data Shows Consumer Cruise Trends

DETROIT, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CruiseCompete has released its CruiseTrends™ report for the month of July 2023. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for July 2023.

After serving up close to 19 million cruise quotes, CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ offers an inside look at what consumers want in cruise vacations based on their requests. CruiseCompete has mined its wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

See the downloadable CruiseTrends™ Comparison Chart offering 12 months of data. Please click here to obtain the data: https://www.cruisecompete.com/cruise_trends.php

The CruiseTrends™ report for July 2023 is detailed below. To see more topics and data, please visit CruiseCompete's press room or July 2023 to see the entire report for this month.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean

Luxury: Oceania Cruises

River: American Cruise Lines

In second place are Norwegian for premium/contemporary, Viking Ocean for luxury and Viking for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Ships

Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas

Luxury: Queen Elizabeth

River: American Serenade

Next in popularity are Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Vista for luxury and American Heritage for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Regions

Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

Luxury: Mediterranean

River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

Premium/Contemporary: Miami

Luxury: Miami

River: Chattanooga

Next in popularity are Fort Lauderdale for premium/contemporary, Vancouver for luxury and Amsterdam for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

Luxury: Ketchikan

River: Vienna

Next in popularity are CocoCay for premium/contemporary; Barcelona for luxury and Paducah for river. More...

Most Popular Countries Visited

Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

Luxury: USA

River: USA

Second most popular are USA for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury, Germany for river. More...

Most Popular Cabin Types

Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

Luxury: Balcony

River: Balcony

Second are Inside for premium, Outside for luxury, and Outside for river. More...

Number of Cabins Requested

Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin

Luxury: 1 cabin

River: 1 cabin

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury, and 2 cabins for river. More...

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

Luxury: 7 nights

River: 7 nights

Second are 4 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury, and 14 nights for river. More...

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

Premium/Contemporary: July 2023

Luxury: August 2023

River: July 2023

Second are August 2023 for premium, November 2023 for luxury, and August 2023 for river. More...

Booking Window of Time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.

Contemporary/Premium – booked 214 days in advance

Luxury – booked 234 days in advance

River – booked 357 days in advance

More...

Other data available at the July 2023 CruiseTrends™ report:

• Travel insurance requested

• Cruise line past passenger status requested

More...

CruiseCompete and its member travel advisors provide many curated cruise deals, offers and amenities on over 50 cruise lines with over 500 cruise ships sailing all around the world. Browse Cruise Ships and Cruise Lines .

CruiseCompete member-advisors are the most well-educated, forward-thinking and trusted cruise specialists in the industry. It's simple to use: Find the desired cruise. Request quotes. Compare personalized offers, prices, upgrades, cabin credits and more. Contact member-advisors with questions and to book. CruiseCompete offers higher quality cruise shore excursions at substantially lower prices.

About CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete has been the premier online cruise marketplace since 2003.

See What Cruisers Say About CruiseCompete and Press Quotes About CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ offers monthly stats for an inside look at consumer trends and what consumers want in cruise vacations.

CruiseCompete now celebrates 19 years in business with 19 million quotes, where consumers come to CruiseCompete to research and book cruise vacations. They can compare offers from trusted travel advisors, see consumer reviews of advisors and agencies responding, then contact travel advisors directly for more information and to book cruises. CruiseCompete is a member of the Family Travel Association, the leading authority and resource for family travel information, and is home to the Sea Tales 2023 Family Cruise Travel Planner at Travel Resources.

CruiseCompete takes top honors in Travel + Leisure's "Top 60 Best Apps and Websites for Travelers" with an honorable mention. The Wall Street Journal praised CruiseCompete as "Best Cruise Travel Site," The New York Times says, "… independent travel advisors compete to offer you the best deal," and follows similar praise from Travel + Leisure, Kiplinger and The Washington Post. The Street says, "Score luxury cruises at bargain prices."

For more information, please visit: https://www.cruisecompete.com/ or https://www.cruisecompete.com/group_cruises/

CruiseCompete is an Iowa limited liability company, is not a travel agency nor owned by a travel agency.

CruiseCompete – Find us on Facebook! Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Our Blog!

View original content:

SOURCE CruiseCompete