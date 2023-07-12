Leading Law Firms Partner to Achieve a Landmark Victory, Securing One of the Largest Personal Injury Verdicts in New Mexico History with $485 Million

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claggett & Sykes Law Firm of Las Vegas and Reno, Nev., Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy, & Conaway Law Firm, Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero Law Firm, and Harada & Winters Law Firm teamed up over four years ago to create a powerhouse legal team to take on the mental healthcare giant Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Together they achieved a milestone by obtaining one of the largest personal injury verdicts in the history of New Mexico on Friday, July 7. A Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, jury awarded $485 million to their client, which stands as a testament to each of the firm's unwavering dedication to its clients.

The case involved a minor female who was sexually abused in foster care by a foster parent licensed under the Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc's umbrella of subsidiaries doing business in New Mexico. (Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Youth and Family Centered Services of New Mexico, Inc., d/b/a Desert Hills & Familyworks, Inc.) The lawyers argued that the company was reckless in protecting and keeping the child safe in light of historical and recurring reports of sexual assault, physical assault, and emotional abuse in the foster home.

Mr. Sean Claggett, the co-counsel and senior partner of Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, expressed his profound gratitude to the courageous client who placed her trust in him and his legal team during the litigation process. He stated, "The jury's verdict was genuine justice for two compelling reasons. First, the jury's verdict demonstrates their recognition and valuation of our client, a stark contrast to the defendants who failed to prioritize her well-being. Secondly, the jury spoke through their verdict that if companies are paid to protect our children, then the children need to be their top priority, always. This verdict sends a powerful message that the rights of victims should never be overlooked or undervalued. We are honored to have worked with the entire team to represent our client, and this verdict will serve as a reminder to all that justice can and will be achieved."

"This verdict sends a clear message that children are valued and for-profit companies can't turn a blind eye to their safety while hoarding profits," stated Josh Conaway, co-counsel and partner for Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway. "We are thankful for the courage shown by the twelve jurors in holding Acadia Healthcare responsible for its actions."

F. Michael Hart, partner and co-founder at Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero Law Firm, reiterates, "Children placed in foster care have no choice but to rely on those entrusted with their safety and well-being. In this case, the jury's resounding and unanimous verdict sends a powerful message: as residents of New Mexico, we are committed to ensuring that those individuals and corporations responsible for the care of these vulnerable children are held accountable. I am honored to be part of a collective voice that stands up for their rights and demands justice."

Throughout the trial, the four law firms passionately advocated for their client, highlighting the undeniable importance of valuing and safeguarding individuals who have placed their trust in the hands of those responsible for their welfare. The jury's decision sends a strong signal supporting this.

Case Information:

State of New Mexico, County of Rio Arriba, First Judicial District Court

The Case No. D-117-CV-2019-00136

About Claggett & Sykes

Founded in 2005, Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, with locations in Las Vegas and Reno, is one of the leading law firms in the country, representing personal injury victims suffering as the result of negligence, medical malpractice, product defect, and group home/residential treatment abuse. In addition to Senior Partner Sean Claggett being honored with the 2017 Nevada Justice Association Trial Lawyer of the Year award, the attorneys at Claggett & Sykes have achieved the highest rating by their peers with a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating. Claggett has also received the Alumni Legacy award from the UNLV Boyd School of Law, Vegas, INC. and Top Lawyer for two years in a row. During the past decade, Claggett & Sykes has proven time and time again its dedication to both clients and the community through giving back through the Claggett & Sykes Charitable Foundation. Claggett & Sykes was also named one of the top Philanthropic Business of the Year. Sean Claggett is also an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Boyd School of Law and was recognized at Nevada legal services as their champion of justice. For more information about personal injury law and representation, contact the Claggett & Sykes Law Firm at 702.333.7777, or visit claggettlaw.com.

About Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy and Conaway

Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy and Conaway have been representing victims of corporate greed since 1984. With offices in Fort Worth, Lubbock, and Odessa, Texas, as well as Albuquerque and Hobbs, New Mexico, the firm's geographical reach makes it a regional firm that handles cases across the country. The firm has focused its practice on representing families whose loved ones have been catastrophically injured or killed as a result of corporate decision-making processes, which place a companies profits ahead of individuals safety. FCHC has represented clients against some of the largest energy companies in the country, forcing them to answer for corporate cultures that view a balance sheet as more important than workers' lives. Additionally, the firm has handled cases against private and publicly traded healthcare companies for abuse and neglect of residents. FCHC has represented children and adults who have been physically and sexually abused in institutional settings and foster care in New Mexico, Texas, Nevada, Utah, Oklahoma, New York, Georgia, and states in between. The firm has built its reputation by taking on cases that lawyers won't take and achieving results other lawyers believed were unobtainable. FCHC prides itself on its client-driven approach to the practice of law and relentlessly pursuing justice for its clients.

About Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero

Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero, P.C., is a New Mexico law firm established more than 30 years ago with local and national recognition for handling the toughest cases. The firm specializes in representing at-risk children, abused and neglected children, children in foster care, and whenever children's rights have been violated. Mike Hart is a founding member of the firm and has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2000. He has five times earned the Best Lawyers' "Lawyer of the Year" recognition for success in personal injury and civil rights cases. He is a past president of the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association, and in 2018, Mike was honored by the Trial Lawyers for his 30-year career working on behalf of children and victims of sexual abuse. Since 1998, he has also been honored with the AV-rating for ability and ethics - the highest possible rating from the peer review site Martindale-Hubbell. Other honors and awards include being ranked since 2019 by Southwest Super Lawyers' peer nomination and review process as one of the "Top 25 Lawyers" in New Mexico. In 2021, the New Mexico State Bar Association awarded Mike the Justice Pamela Minzner Professionalism Award. The Albuquerque Bar Association has honored him as the Outstanding Lawyer of the Year. You can reach Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero at 505.343.1776 and at Albuquerque Lawyers | Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero (osolawfirm.com) .

About Harada & Winters

Harada & Winters was founded in 2022. Nikko Harada and Christopher Winters have decades of experience in civil litigation in the State of New Mexico. Harada & Winters' practice is focused in the areas of sex abuse, personal injury, wrongful death, and insurance bad faith. They also provide Plaintiff-only litigation support in strategy, writing, discovery management, and approaches. For representation, please contact Harada & Winters at 505.484.6695 or nharada@hwlawnm.com or cwinters@hwlawnm.com

