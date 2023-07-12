Puget Sound Energy and Invenergy Partner to Advance Washington's Clean Energy Transition

The agreement will bring clean, reliable, cost-effective energy to over 26,000 Washington homes

BELLEVUE, Wash. and PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Washington state's largest utility, and Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced the signing of a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE and Invenergy's Vantage Wind Energy Center in Ellensburg, Washington. The agreement enables PSE to acquire 90 MW of clean energy per year, beginning in 2025.

The agreement moves PSE closer to its commitment of meeting its 2030 clean energy target and helps PSE comply with the state's clean energy policies, which are some of the most ambitious in the nation. Under the agreement, PSE will be purchasing enough energy to power just over 26,000 homes.

As one of the largest developers of clean and renewable energy projects in the world, Invenergy brings extensive experience to the partnership. The Vantage Wind Energy Center is an existing facility in central Washington state, which allows PSE to bring power to its customers by maximizing existing, reliable renewables from an experienced operator.

"This is an exciting time for PSE as we move towards achieving our goal of reducing our own carbon emissions to net zero by 2045," said Ron Roberts, PSE Vice President of Energy Supply. "We do this as we continue our unwavering commitment to provide safe, reliable service at the lowest reasonable costs for customers, 24 hours-a-day 7-days a week, even on the hottest and coldest days."

Invenergy and PSE understand access to reliable, cost-effective energy is essential for Washington communities and this partnership ensures the benefits of clean energy are distributed equitably and provide a strong foundation for building a more inclusive, carbon-free future. As part of the PPA, Invenergy and PSE will work together to track and report on customer benefits associated with the project to support PSE's Clean Energy Implementation Plan ("CEIP").

"PSE has an ambitious net zero timeline, and by leveraging the existing renewable resources from Vantage Wind Farm, PSE is taking a big step toward reaching those goals," said Jim Shield, Senior EVP and Development Business Leader at Invenergy. "This exciting partnership will deliver more clean, cost-effective energy to Washington residents while advancing the state's vital energy goals."

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. We're the state's largest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. We aspire to be a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045. For more about us and what we do, visit pse.com . Also follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland. Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at www.Invenergy.com .

