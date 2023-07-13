VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH SAFESTREETS TO OFFER HOMEOWNERS COMPLETE PROTECTION

Managing both physical and financial risk becomes simpler by connecting SafeStreets' customers with VIU's digital insurance brokerage platform

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced a partnership with SafeStreets, one of the largest authorized dealers of ADT home security systems in the U.S., to provide their customers with the opportunity to shop for and buy personal insurance coverage through a variety of carriers. The partnership provides SafeStreets' customers with trusted advice and a comprehensive approach to managing both physical and financial risk to their homes while potentially reducing insurance premiums in the process.

As advancements in technology make home security monitoring and surveillance more attainable, there's growing interest in seeking benefits beyond physical security like discounts on premiums, which many insurance carriers now offer. SafeStreets customers will be able to work directly with VIU's licensed independent agents to shop for and compare policies that may offer benefits for taking steps to secure their home and lower the likelihood of making a claim.

"VIU by HUB and SafeStreets have a shared mission: help our customers protect what matters most," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "SafeStreets customers are already taking critical steps to minimize risk to their homes. It makes sense then to take it a step further and work with a digital insurance broker that can bring carrier options and the expertise necessary to know how to build upon the physical protections already in place and ultimately minimize claims and lower costs."

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach which features a digital-first experience supported by personalized live agent interactions who offer trusted advice.

"Beyond the physical security and peace of mind they provide, home security systems can be a tool for reducing insurance premiums. But with requirements varying by carrier, it can be difficult for consumers to navigate any potential discounts on their own," said Jared Chappell, CEO of SafeStreets. "We are excited to bring this digital solution to our customers to make the insurance process easier while providing additional ways to lower risk in other areas of their lives as well."

VIU enables consumers to compare, shop for and navigate personal insurance policies across auto, home, condo, renters, life and pet. Consumers, regardless of whether they are a VIU customer, can also import existing policies from various carriers across 20 types of insurance, providing a clear view of all their policy coverage details in one place. VIU advisors are available online or by phone to provide neutral advice on all policies.

VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows and systems of partner organizations enabling them to provide added value to their customers while supporting organizational growth goals.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About SafeStreets

As the only ADT Authorized Provider in the nation, SafeStreets delivers one of the highest rated smart security services to homes across the country. Combining custom-built packages, 24/7 monitoring from ADT and an in-home experience unlike any other, SafeStreets proudly serves all who are looking for additional peace of mind at home. With over 300 Smart Security Pros operating in the US, the mission to provide all homes with a 5 Star Experience is becoming more of a reality each day. Visit safestreets.com to learn more.

