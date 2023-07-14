The Mutual UFO Network Investigates Friend or Foe at the 2023 MUFON Symposium in August

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), the world's oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation and research organization, is excited to announce its upcoming symposium with the theme "Friend or Foe 2.0" being held in Cincinnati, Ohio from August 24th to 27th, 2023.

On August 24, 2023 , Unravel the mysteries surrounding UFOs - "Who are they? Why are they here? What do they want?"

The Symposium aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects and the fundamental questions of "Who are they? Why are they here? What do they want?" Throughout history, these elusive beings have influenced ancient battles, surveilled our modern warships, disabled our nuclear weapons, and displayed both healing and harmful capabilities. Are they extraterrestrial visitors, time travelers, interdimensional entities, or something beyond our current understanding?

Keynote speaker David Paulides, renowned for his research on missing persons in connection with UFOs, will present compelling information in his talk titled "Missing 411: The UFO Connection". His extensive investigation into disappearances in North America's forests and national parks has uncovered intriguing evidence linking UFO encounters to perplexing cases.

In addition to hosting engaging speakers, the MUFON Symposium offers attendees various opportunities to explore the UFO phenomenon. The weekend features field investigator training, providing valuable skills for conducting scientific investigations; a special tour of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, offering unique insights into aviation history and its intersection with UFO encounters; and Experiencer Sessions, encouraging discussion among those who have been contacted by UFOs.

There will also be a special viewing of the award winning movie, Accidental Truth – UFO Revelations. Directed and produced by MUFON's own Ron James and narrated by Matthew Modine, known best for his work in Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things, and the soon to be released Oppenheimer. Accidental Truth – UFO Revelations captures revelations from government insiders on the truth about another form of intelligence that is "not of this earth and not made by man".

The MUFON Symposium promises to be an enlightening event, bringing together experts in the field, training opportunities, and a chance to delve into the profound mysteries surrounding UFO encounters.

To learn more about the MUFON Symposium and register for the event, please visit www.mufonsymposium.com.

About MUFON:

Established in 1969, MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is the world's oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation and research organization. Committed to scientific inquiry and the objective study of the UFO phenomenon, MUFON collects data, conducts analysis, and provides education to unravel the mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects to the public.

