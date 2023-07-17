SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, has recently announced its integration with AstraBit, an automated algorithmic trading and portfolio management tool. This integration signifies BingX's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and success of automated crypto trading. By leveraging AstraBit's advanced capabilities, BingX users gain access to exclusive resources that empower them to implement their automated trading strategies with ease and precision.

BingX Enhances Crypto Trading with AstraBit, Empowering Automated Strategies (PRNewswire)

AstraBit combines artificial intelligence/machine learning technology and infrastructure into state-of-the-art software that can be customized and hyper-personalized to your needs, giving you the flexibility and control to insert your own trading preferences and investment objectives. AstraBit's advanced trading bot feature empowers users to automate their trading activities based on their preferred parameters. Additionally, AstraBit's marketplace for trading strategies offers users the opportunity to explore and adopt pre-built strategies developed by experienced traders, allowing them to launch these strategies within seconds.

AstraBit believes in inspiring and simplifying the digital asset space by building the world's most innovative, easy-to-use, and secure automated trading and portfolio management system. It's streamlined, single-click solution enables more accurate analysis, more profitable trading/staking investment, and better portfolio management through a user-friendly AstraBit Dashboard that provides a single-point access to the fragmented crypto space.

The partnership between BingX and AstraBit aligns with BingX's commitment to inspiring and simplifying the digital asset space. Regardless of users' expertise levels, BingX offers valuable opportunities to enhance market understanding and refine trading strategies. By collaborating with state-of-the-art software like AstraBit, BingX empowers its users to make informed trading decisions.

Elvisco Carrington, the Public Relations and Communications Director at BingX, emphasized the significance of this integration, stating, "At BingX, we are always striving to provide our users with the most advanced and innovative trading solutions. The integration with AstraBit helps revolutionize the crypto trading experience. By combining BingX's robust platform with AstraBit's cutting-edge technology, we are empowering our users to maximize their trading potential and achieve greater success in the dynamic crypto market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering excellence and driving the industry forward."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX