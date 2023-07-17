Labatt Taps into Buffalo Bills' Glory Days Nostalgia with NEW Throwback Tea featuring the Iconic Red Helmet:

This is the first Labatt product designated as an 'Official Sponsor of Bills Mafia'

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Bills Mafia… Where else would you rather "tea?!" Labatt Blue Light is releasing Throwback Tea, a non-carbonated red raspberry hard iced tea, featuring the iconic red helmet on its packaging. Newly named the official sponsor of Bills Mafia, Throwback Tea brings today's fans the intensity and nostalgia of the Bills' teams from the 1990's while they cheer on their favorite team.

"There is no group of fans more passionate than Bills Mafia," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA. "I'm right there with them. I still love rewatching clips of Bruce Smith destroying the competition and Jim Kelly's K-Gun offense. Throwback Tea is all about celebrating Bills dominance then and now."

Labatt Blue Light Throwback Tea, which is the third product collaboration between Labatt and the Buffalo Bills, will be available in stores later this week just in time to pre-game the pre-season!

Labatt Celebrates Bills Mafia with Throwback Look

"The support from Labatt fans and Bills Mafia has been so incredible over the past two seasons," said Berger. "They show up for every new Labatt release during football season. This year, we wanted to bring them a product that not only connects to the game on the field, but also is designated as an official sponsor of Bills Mafia."

The red helmet graphic includes blue and white stripes, anchored by the Buffalo Bills logo. First introduced in 1974, the charging blue buffalo logo celebrates its 50th year anniversary during the 2023/2024 season.

"Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light continue to be fan favorites for all of Bills Mafia that can drink responsibly," said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for the Buffalo Bills. "Labatt, with US headquarters right here in Buffalo, NY, has always done a great job understanding our fan base and debuting innovative drinks that are coveted all season long. Throwback Tea is our third product collaboration together and we are excited for Bills Mafia to enjoy as the Bills season begins this August."

Labatt Blue Light Throwback Tea will be available in stores this week across New York State and Pennsylvania. It will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and single 24-ounce cans while supplies last.

