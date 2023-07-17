Lotlinx Expands Executive Team to Help Dealers Take Control of Inventory with Data-Driven Solutions

Lotlinx hires, promotes four with more than 85 combined years of industry experience to grow dealer partnerships and automate inventory management

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotlinx, the auto industry's leading VIN-specific data solution for inventory management, expanded its executive team to better help dealers leverage real-time data at a VIN level and reach right-fit buyers deeper in the sales funnel when they are ready to transact.

Throughout the first six months of 2023, the data company has hired and promoted four distinguished industry professionals:

After starting at Lotlinx in January 2023 as senior vice president of commercial operations, Alison Yesilcimen is the data company's newly-appointed chief revenue officer. Yesilcimen is a dynamic and seasoned leader who rose to the top of the media world early in her career. Now with more than 20 years of experience in technology, manufacturing, media and communications, she will be valuable to driving growth as she oversees the organization's revenue streams and operations.

Fabian Macken was hired as senior vice president and chief customer officer at Lotlinx in May 2023 . With more than 20 years in retail automotive management, Macken has established himself as an authority on client relations and retention for every organization he has supported. He is now focused on improving Lotlinx's client relationships to ultimately enhance long-term partnership goals and help grow the business.

Carla Wade joined Lotlinx as the senior vice president of business development in January 2023 , bringing more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry. Her impact at Lotlinx was immediate, building the infrastructure for the company's business development team in her first few months. With this first phase complete, she is tasked with improving company culture and leading change through the business development team to elevate the customer experience.

Suzanne Reimer came to the Lotlinx team in February 2023 to serve as vice president of customer acquisition and marketing at Lotlinx. Known for her vision and marketing savvy, she brings more than 20 years of experience to lead the organization's branding, strategy and marketing plan development. In her new role, she will inspire innovation to help elevate Lotlinx's best-in-class branding and communications plans.

"The Lotlinx team has committed more than a decade's worth of research, data and AI to empower dealers to take control of their inventory down to the VIN level. Our growing executive team only strengthens our dealer partnerships, allowing us to work even closer with customers, especially as data continues to become an essential tool in this industry," said Len Short, chairman and CEO at Lotlinx. "This team is providing dealers with data no one else has. It's about looking at data in a new way. Our data experts understand that before dealers can improve their strategy, they need VIN-level sales and consumer data – that's where we come in."

Lotlinx helps streamline dealers' operations and move inventory, arming them with data and technology to mitigate risk and provide a market advantage. Lotlinx has customers who have jumped from tenth to fifth in their market after leveraging Lotlinx's AI and machine learning innovations.

"I relied on Lotlinx's team of experts to target the vehicles that were in high demand at the right time for the right price. It was a gamechanger for my business," Jerad King, president and managing partner at King Automotive, Lotlinx customer. "Lotlinx's VIN-specific data helped us minimize waste, maximize profits and meet our goal of accelerating new car inventory turn."

In addition to expanding its executive team with industry experts, Lotlinx's product team will also see growth in 2023.

"We were early movers in data science and machine learning, and we've built a team of the most innovative thinkers in retail AI," said Short. "Their work and leadership continues to attract some of the best technology minds in the world to our mission. We have no greater priority and will continue making big strides in the future of machine decisioning."

Lotlinx's data-driven solutions are helping dealers take control by becoming VIN-aware. For more information, visit lotlinx.com.

About Lotlinx:

Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

