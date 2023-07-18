Adlib + Generis Partnership: A "Game Changer" for Regulated Companies

New Software Connector Increases Automation and Compliant Management of Document Repositories

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, a global leader in document transformation and workflow automation solutions, and Generis, developer of the CARA Platform for data, content, and business process management, today announced the launch of a software connector that provides seamless integration between their industry-leading technology platforms.

"Adlib's partnership with Generis is a big win for Life Science organizations," said Helen Rosen, Chief Executive Officer at Adlib. "With this integration, CARA users can access Adlib's document rendering solution within the CARA workflow, enabling clinical and regulatory associates to prepare submissions faster and error-free."

CARA is a data and content management platform that helps companies in regulated industries such as finance, energy, and manufacturing transform their complex business processes. The unified CARA Life Sciences Platform™ is the pre-configured, out-of-the-box layer build on top. The platform provides standardized apps for Regulatory, Quality, Safety, and Clinical processes powered by a single structured data lake that gives users instant access to cross-functional data and enables powerful process optimization.

Adlib for the CARA Platform is a native system connector leveraging secure REST APIs and provides a seamless data exchange between the two systems. Once the connection is established, Adlib automatically intakes all files from the CARA document library along with the default and CARA-specific metadata attributes. Adlib then performs transformations specified in the Adlib's rules engine, such as performing OCR, formatting custom headers/footers, adding dynamic tables of contents and watermarks, and more. Each document is then transformed into a machine-readable, regulatory-compliant format and transferred to a specific folder in the CARA library. This process saves users hours of manual effort and ensures compliant management of document repositories.

"We're delighted to cement our partnership with Adlib through this connector," commented James Kelleher, CEO of Generis. "With the launch of this integration, our customers can have an integrated, accurate, and reliable engine that manages data, reduces submission errors, and helps them achieve business goals faster."

For more information about Adlib solutions, email info@adlibsoftware.com.

For more information about the CARA Platform, email info@generiscorp.com.

About Adlib

Adlib Software, a Diversis Capital Company, is the document transformation and workflow automation solution leader helping organizations scale document workflows, expedite go-to-market activities, and improve archival and compliance submissions. Adlib Software fully automates discovery, extraction, and conversion of information from hundreds of document types, and makes them shareable and searchable. The biggest names in life sciences, energy, finance, and industrials trust Adlib for pixel perfect rendering. Adlib is a proud partner of leading RIM, QMS, ECM, and IT solutions and service providers across regulated industries, including life sciences, energy, manufacturing, insurance, financial services, as well as government. To learn more, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

About Generis

Generis is a UK-headquartered developer of world-class data, content and business process management for regulated industries globally. 60% of the top 20 life sciences companies rely on Generis' flagship CARA™ Life Sciences Platform, including AbbVie, UCB, Biogen, Reckitt, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer, Pfizer, and Merck KGaA. Today Generis serves more than 750,000 users worldwide, across use cases ranging from RIM, Regulatory / R&D and Safety use cases to Clinical, Non-clinical, Quality GxP, CMC, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Information / Medical Affairs applications and more. More at generiscorp.com.

