Claro Perú to Bring 10G FTTH Offering to Market with Harmonic

Harmonic's Market-Leading CableOS Platform Converges Fiber and DOCSIS Networks and Drives Efficient Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that telecommunications service provider Claro Perú, of the América Móvil group, is extending Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Broadband Platform for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) to sustainably deliver next-gen broadband and 10G speeds.

CableOS Broadband Platform (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to introduce a new FTTH offering that fuels faster, more reliable broadband experiences for customers while significantly reducing our space, power and cooling costs as we expand our service areas," said Nelson Moscoso, deputy director of fixed services network at Claro Perú. "We have successfully trialed the FTTH offering utilizing Harmonic's CableOS Platform in our Lima Hub, and we're ready to go live by early next year."

Claro Perú previously deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized CMTS software, Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and Ripple R-PHY nodes. By simply adding the CableOS Fin 10G SFP+ OLT to Ripple, Claro Peru can offer both 10G fiber and DOCSIS from the same node to rapidly deploy fiber service into new markets and strategically selected competitive areas.

"A growing number of forward-thinking broadband operators are choosing Harmonic's CableOS Platform for fiber-to-the-home services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Our unique solution will allow Claro Peru to significantly enhance the broadband experience for subscribers while accelerating time to market for 10G and minimizing the capital investment needed to provide fiber services."

Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning CableOS Platform powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the deployment of its world-class communications platform, the company offers its clients a portfolio of value-added services and enhanced communications solutions in 23 countries in the Americas and Europe. As of March 31, 2023, the company had 374.3 million access lines, which include 300.9 million mobile subscribers and 73.4 million fixed income-generating units (fixed telephony, broadband and pay TV). Learn more at www.americamovil.com .

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.