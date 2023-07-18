VentureCount announces partnership with Tarsus CFO Services

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureCount Services, LLC and partnered entities (including RTA Group, California Business Solutions, Govcon Accountants and AdminAssist) ("VentureCount"), supported by Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane"), today announced a strategic partnership with Tarsus CFO Services, LLC ("Tarsus" collectively with VentureCount, the "Company"). The Company provides full-spectrum finance, accounting, back-office, and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") services to clients nationwide.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Tarsus provides emerging and lower middle market companies with flexible CFO, mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), corporate development, and Controller services on fractional and interim bases. Tarsus was established in 2002 by co-founders Paul Bertrand and Paul Burns, who will continue to lead the business. Additional information can be found at https://tarsuscfo.com/.

"The addition of Tarsus cements our CFO service line for utilization throughout the U.S. and, in combination with our existing offerings, allows us to provide top to bottom coverage from the CFO level down to daily bookkeeping with numerous industries of expertise," said Alex Diaz-Asper, Co-Founder and Partner of VentureCount. Mr. Burns emphasized Tarsus' commitment to staying close to its regional market, while adding that "partnering with the existing VentureCount platform allows us to expand nationally, bring our C-level financial expertise to new markets, and bolster our ability to provide comprehensive financial services as we continue to scale." Mr. Bertrand added, "we are thrilled to be joining VentureCount's growing platform and look forward to the opportunity this represents for our professionals, clients, and the Tarsus brand."

"We see Tarsus as the CFO cornerstone of the VentureCount platform and are pleased to welcome talented and experienced partners who have successfully built their business from the ground up and share our vision of bringing together well-positioned outsourced finance, accounting and other back-office support firms to create a leading provider in the industry," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane. Harry Banks, Operating Partner at Everlane noted, "not only does Tarsus give the platform a new presence in the Midwest market, but represents a move upstream to larger clients, especially those with private equity or other external financial backing. The VentureCount platform now has depth of expertise from basic bookkeeping and accounting at early-stage growth companies to CFO and strategic M&A guidance in the middle market, allowing us to grow with our clients."

About VentureCount:

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VentureCount provides outsourced finance, accounting and other back-office support services to clients nationwide, including bookkeeping, payroll, and financial forecasting and analysis, as well as strategic Chief Financial Officer services. With teams in Washington, D.C., Sacramento/San Diego, CA, Midvale, UT and Bangalore, India, VentureCount offers high-caliber talent and around-the-clock customer service capabilities.

About Everlane:

Everlane is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane uses its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial, and IT services.

