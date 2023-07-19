CLASS 101 MAKES COLLEGE MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR STUDENTS NATIONWIDE, HELPING THOUSANDS EARN SCHOLARSHIPS TO OFFSET COST OF HIGHER EDUCATION

National college planning brand announces winners of its 101 Scholarship Program and helps high school students earn over $1.1 billion in merit scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Class 101 , the nation's largest college planning service and part of the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company Unleashed Brands , today announced the winners of its 101 Scholarship Program, along with giving away $101,000 in free Class 101 planning services for high schoolers nationwide. Class 101 and its franchisees are collectively awarding more than $25,000 in scholarships to deserving recipients across the country.

Class 101 Logo (PRNewswire)

For years, Class 101 has sponsored its 101 Scholarship Program, serving students nationwide the opportunity to receive funding to help offset the growing cost of college education. In fact, a report released by the U.S. News & World Report1 this year found that tuition and fees at private national universities increased by 134% over the course of two decades, with tuition and fees at public national universities jumping up 175%.

As part of the 101 Scholarship Program, four deserving high school students who demonstrated leadership in making their communities a better place and for their academic achievement are earning $3,000 scholarships in an effort to help make college more affordable. Students in grades 9-12, submitted a short video or essay on their achievements and highlighted what they've done in their communities. As part of these achievements, Class 101 is excited to announce the four national winners, with check presentations occurring throughout the summer:

Clara Owen , a graduating senior at St. Charles East High School in St. Charles, Ill.

Emory Ann Miramontes , a rising sophomore at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, Texas

Jackson Fischer , a graduating senior at Midway High School in Waco, Texas

Sam McLain , a graduating senior at Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio

Since its inception in 1997, Class 101's mission has been to empower students, serve families and inspire greatness by providing a comprehensive roadmap for students as they prepare for higher education. The Company helps navigate the complex, multi-year process by working one-on-one with students as early as their freshman year of high school, acting as day-to-day mentors, coaches, teachers and advisors. In its more than 25 years of business, Class 101 has helped 9,960 high school students earn $1,117,613,877 in merit scholarships, with some students earning over $1,000,000 in total scholarships. Additionally, the Company has helped those same 9,960 students get accepted into 889 colleges and universities; administered 31,228 ACT and SAT practice tests; and assisted in submitting 38,609 college applications.

"It's truly an honor to be able to help high school students navigate the college planning process each year and set them up for success and growth in this next stage of life and education," said Tom Pabin, founder and president of Class 101. "We've been helping students for over 25 years and as a company, we're beyond grateful to be providing students the avenue and ability to further their education and go to college, some of whom may not have otherwise been able to attend or afford."

Unleashed Brands functions as the parent company of Class 101, as it does for its other brands, Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, and Urban Air. Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as guardians seek to "Build Great Kids."

Class 101 is a franchise development and those interested in learning more and getting involved can visit Class101Franchise.com . Furthermore, to learn more about what Class 101 has to offer, please visit Class101.com .

About Class 101

Class 101 is a national college planning franchise that helps high school students get into their best fit college and qualify them for higher amounts of scholarships and financial aid while doing so. They provide a solution to a common problem facing U.S. families — the college application process is complicated, competitive and stressful, resulting in students who don't get enough, or any, financial aid and who often end up at the wrong school. Class 101 offers a much-needed service for time-crunched families and a low-investment, but potentially lucrative business investment for entrepreneurs with a heart for helping young people. For more information, please visit www.class101.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

1 A Look at College Tuition Growth Over 20 Years – September 13, 2022, United States – U.S. News & World Report.

Media Contact:

ICR

UnleashedBrands@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unleashed Brands