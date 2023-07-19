OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2023

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-599-2055 (U.S. callers) and 646-307-1583 (International callers) and the password for both is 6988870.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Investors Media Stephan Bisson Courtney Richards Investor Relations PR & Events Specialist (212) 297-6573 (646) 876-9404 stephan.bisson@outfront.com courtney.richards@outfront.com

