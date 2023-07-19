TEAMSTER FLIGHT ATTENDANTS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT AT INFORMATIONAL PICKET

Sun Country Workers Want Wages, Benefits that Reward Loyalty to Carrier

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight attendants at Sun Country Airlines who are represented by Teamsters Local 120 held an informational picket outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is the second labor action at the airport that Local 120 has taken part of in less than one week.

"The airline industry is once again booming, and last year Sun Country had its best year ever," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Local 120. "So many flight attendants have stuck with their employer through the bad times, so Sun Country and other passenger carriers need to do something that most of corporate America has seemingly forgotten about: reward loyalty."

"We're calling on Sun Country customers – who are stakeholders in the company – to stand with flight attendants in their fight for a good contract," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "This company wouldn't have staged such a significant comeback from the pandemic if it wasn't for the hardworking men and women who are picketing today."

"Nothing we are calling for is unreasonable – we're simply asking for wages, retirement contributions, and working conditions commensurate with the industry standard for low-cost carriers," said the Sun Country Airlines Flight Attendant Negotiating Committee in a statement. "We stand united on working towards an agreement amenable to all parties involved."

