Satisfi Labs Unveils Patent Pending Context LLM Response System

The New System Will Offer Unparalleled Control in Conversational AI to 450+ Clients, including Major League Baseball

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs , a leading provider of conversational AI solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its patent pending Context LLM Response System. The new system combines the power of its patent pending contextual response system with large language model capabilities to enhance the entire Answer Engine system. This revolutionary technology advancement creates a unique and comprehensive platform that offers brands unmatched flexibility and control in the realm of conversational AI. The launch will start with all MLB teams having access to the platform and the ability to use the patent pending technology. Clubs such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are currently using the LLM-powered platform for select use cases across their channels.

Context LLM integrates large language model capabilities throughout the platform ranging from intent routing to answer generation and intent indexing that drives its reporting capabilities. By harnessing the power of LLMs such as GPT-4 and PaLM, the platform takes conversational AI beyond traditional chatbot creation and management. It empowers brands to take control of answers while also leveraging the efficiencies of generative AI, ensuring that responses are always on-brand and compliant. This level of control sets Satisfi Labs apart and provides brands with the peace of mind that their unique voice and messaging will be consistently delivered.

The upgraded platform allows brands to continually transact with real-time data and payment functionalities for AI chat commerce. It also offers a unique user-centric approach through the ability to promote information. Brands can anticipate users' needs and proactively provide relevant information, further enhancing the conversational experience and driving customer satisfaction.

"Our enhanced platform represents a significant milestone in the field of conversational AI," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder at Satisfi Labs. "By integrating LLM capabilities into our Answer Engine, we have created a powerful tool that gives brands the flexibility and control they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

"As one of Satisfi's first clients, we are thrilled to be part of such a momentous next step in the future of conversational AI." Oscar Fernandez, Vice President, Technology Solutions with the New York Mets. "With the introduction of these new LLM capabilities on their conversational AI platform, we see even more potential to deliver an unrivaled fan experience while streamlining our operational efforts."

"Satisfi Labs continues to push the boundaries on fan engagement with their platform," says, Brian Shield, SVP, CTO with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management. "We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our fan experience and having exceptional partners like Satisfi make that process a win-win for our fans and our club."

With this upgrade, Satisfi Labs solidifies its position as an industry leader in conversational AI. Its platform delivers exceptional flexibility and control, which is why it has over 450+ clients in sports, entertainment, and tourism. Satisfi Labs is also pleased to welcome 85 new accounts so far in 2023. The continued expansion includes teams such as the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Penguins, Connecticut Sun, Toronto Argonauts, and horse racing in the U.K. with The Jockey Club. College athletic programs such as Stanford Athletics, University of Miami, and University of South Carolina. The tourism and attraction operators include Big Bus, Greater Raleigh Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sun Peak Resort, Greensboro Science Center, Brian Head Resort, Typhoon Texas Houston Waterpark; and Playa Luna Presents, Co-Op Live in the venue and entertainment industry.

About Satisfi Labs

Satisfi Labs is the most trusted AI platform for sports, entertainment, and tourism. Their AI Chat product helps brands have automated, consistent, and on-brand conversations with customers. The platform continuously learns from the community to create a data-rich experience that can answer questions, execute transactions, and collect unique data. By combining Satisfi's AI Chat and Live Chat, brands can maximize marketing, save staff time, and increase revenue. Satisfi Labs has received major investments from Google, Major League Baseball, Techstars, and Florida Funders. Learn more at www.satisfilabs.com .

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Satisfi Labs