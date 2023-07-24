TIAA RetirePlus® sees rapid growth, surpassing 250,000 participant accounts

Increased demand for retirement plans that provide lifetime income and tackle risks that erode savings

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA RetirePlus® has recently grown to over 250,000 individual participant accounts. Demand for RetirePlus has been fueled by its ability to provide retirement plans with guaranteed growth during accumulation, asset allocation and guaranteed income in retirement, all at a potentially lower cost.

"Retirement is becoming even more difficult to finance for Americans, and many are rightly worried about running out of money," said Kourtney Gibson, chief institutional client officer at TIAA. "RetirePlus helps plan sponsors empower their employees to build a better retirement by providing access to a 'personal pension' like guaranteed monthly income stream in retirement. This feature is increasingly attractive for employers and employees, especially in an era of economic uncertainty."

TIAA RetirePlus is eligible to be used as a qualified default investment alternative (QDIA). It gives employees the simplicity of a target-date fund with the opportunity to turn all or part of their savings into guaranteed lifetime income in retirement when TIAA Traditional is included in the portfolio. TIAA RetirePlus can also help lower administrative costs and fees.

"Every American deserves a secure retirement, but most working people trying to save for retirement don't have the right tools. There are many risks that erode savings that individuals cannot solve for by themselves," said Colbert Narcisse, chief product and business development officer at TIAA. "RetirePlus is a proven solution that offers our clients the potential for enhanced retirement security."

TIAA has offered customized defaults since 2014. By early 2022, TIAA RetirePlus had surpassed $10 billion in assets. The 250th institutional client signed up for TIAA RetirePlus in early 2023. Today's announcement stems from the scalability of the offering and plan sponsors recognizing TIAA RetirePlus' success in helping to build better retirements.

TIAA also offers a new solution for the 401(k) market – the TIAA Secure Income Account, a fixed annuity similar to the TIAA Traditional annuity. The TIAA Secure Income Account is specifically designed to be used as an allocation within managed accounts or target-date portfolio strategies in 401(k) plans.

TIAA RetirePlus allows plan sponsors to work with advice from a 3(21) fiduciary advisor or a 3(38) investment manager who can customize all aspects of model attributes for the unique needs of their participants.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider2, paid more than $5.6 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2022 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2023)3.

