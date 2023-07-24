Viking M&A Announces the Successful Sale of Toska Spa and Facial Bar to Surge Private Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Toska Spa and Facial Bar to Surge Private Equity . Founder/Owner Toska Husted is regarded as one of the world's leading experts in facial skincare treatment. Surge Private Equity, based in Dallas, Texas, has partnered with Toska and husband Scott Husted to bring specialized, high-end skin care to new markets across the United States. Mark Urbania, Robert Aliota, and Haydn Flores of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions represented Toska Spa and Facial Bar in the transaction.

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions) (PRNewswire)

Toska's ongoing training with industry leaders in renowned worldwide venues such as New York, Paris, and London attracts some of the most prominent A-list celebrity clients and even royalty from across the globe. Her process and approach to skincare are organic in nature yet bring a scientific and sophisticated approach beyond traditional methodologies. Toska remains focused on her passion for quality, excellence, and individual care, while her husband, Scott, will continue to focus on the operational, online, and fulfillment aspects of the business. Toska said, "It was very important to us to select the right firm to represent us in this transaction, and now that the sale is complete, there is no doubt in my mind that selecting Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was a great decision. We found the entire team to be very trustworthy and supportive throughout the entire sales process. Due to their way of managing the process and the communications in what is a very detailed and lengthy exercise, they helped us feel confident in our decision to partner with Surge PE."

Surge Private Equity, led by Lewis Sharp and Tom Beauchamp, will serve as a value-added partner who brings a world-class toolkit of operating, strategic, and financial expertise to the equation. With Healthcare and Consumer Services & Products as two of their four focal points, Toska Spa and Facial Bar aligns well due to their recurring revenue, diverse customer base, and growth trend objectives. Sharp added, "The Viking team was excellent to work with throughout all stages of the transaction process. Their highly relational approach supported a successful transaction and laid the groundwork for a strong working relationship between Surge and Toska. We look forward to pursuing future opportunities with the Viking team."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions