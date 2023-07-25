Grand Circle Cruise Line Named to Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards

Grand Circle is #3 Best River Cruise Line



BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cruise company Grand Circle Cruise Line announced today that it has been named #3 in the Best River Cruise Lines category in the Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best Awards .

(PRNewsfoto/Grand Circle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely honored by this recognition from Travel + Leisure," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Circle. "This award reflects our commitment to providing travelers with the unmatched discovery and value they have come to expect from Grand Circle."

Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38-45 and enjoy the family-like atmosphere while aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives. Local Program Directors, who accompany travelers throughout the trip and are available 24/7, foster camaraderie in the group and take pride in connecting travelers with members of the communities they visit.

Grand Circle Cruise Line itineraries feature authentic people-to-people connections and meaningful cultural interactions that bring each destination to life. Travelers enjoy the choice to personalize their experience—from arriving early to extending time abroad with trip extensions—to make the most of their vacation.

Since 2022, more than 172,000 travelers have already departed on or reserved a trip with Grand Circle -- including 59,000 travelers in 2022, 86,000 who have traveled or are planning to travel in 2023, and more than 27,000 who have reserved a 2024 departure.

Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle to its 2022 World's Best Awards for 10 Best River Cruise Lines. Grand Circle Cruise Line was recognized among the Top 5 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2022. USA TODAY honored Grand Circle in its 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers.

For more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit www.gct.com or call 1-800-221-2610.

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers ages 50 and older have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 50% of Grand Circle Cruise Line travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises, and free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Circle Cruise Line