Growing Demand for Accessible Pet Care Shines in PetWellClinic's Q2 Brand Expansion

Emerging Veterinary Pet-Wellness Concept Enjoys Continued Growth Alongside Shifting Consumer Preferences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic , one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, enjoyed a second quarter that demonstrated the growing significance and demand behind one of their founding tenants; that convenience and accessibility are increasingly top-of-mind for pet owners looking to care for their animals.

As American communities continue to turn their attention away from traditional veterinary practices and associated sky-high patient costs, PetWellClinic has become a beacon in the veterinary industry, showing consumers that an alternative does in fact exist. That realization has boosted the growth of the franchise on a quarter-by-quarter basis, with 2 new development deals having been secured in the second quarter for Texas and New Jersey.

Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, the Founder and CEO of PetWellClinic, expressed his team's intention to open 10-12 new clinics between now and November in hopes of boosting their total number of operating units to 34 by the end of 2023.

"In many situations, pet owners can't wait weeks or months to get their animal in front of a veterinarian. It's a risk to their pets' health, and a costly inconvenience that has gone unchecked for far too long," said Dr. Meisler. "Access to preventative care capable of fitting most budgets is a standard at PetWellClinic, and it's encouraging to see the hold it's taking with communities across the country and the impact it's having on the wellbeing of pets everywhere."

The rapid development of the PetWellClinic brand has caught the attention of more than just interested franchise prospects. Harvard Business Publishing chose to focus their most recent case study on the franchise's utilization of a Blue Ocean Strategy to go from near-bankrupt to 140+ locations in development nationwide. A case study whose business insight the Harvard Business Publishing team claim will make the study one of their most popular-to-date.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

