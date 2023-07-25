Polaris Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) reported second quarter 2023 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and is available at sec.gov. The Company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors today at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Polaris Blue (PRNewswire)

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via the webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com or by dialing 1-877-883-0383 or 1-412-902-6506, Conference ID 6854927. Related presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will also be accessible on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.